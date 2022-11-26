MEXICO - The Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Oswego County will hold their annual meeting at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Stefano’s Pizzeria and Restaurant, Mexico.
Election results will be announced at the annual membership meeting. All eligible enrolled members residing in Oswego County, 18 years of age or older, may vote in the election. Ballots will be mailed to Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Oswego County membership or they are available 3288 Main St., Mexico. All ballots must be postmarked by Dec. 2.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, and to ensure social distancing, there is space for 30 individuals to attend the meeting. Reservations are on a first-come first- served basis and can be made by calling the Cornell Cooperative Extension Office at 315-963-7286, ext. 103.
Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Oswego County interprets, disseminates and delivers research-based information and knowledge on issues relevant to Oswego County youth, individuals, families, farms, small business and communities.
