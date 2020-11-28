Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County to hold annual meeting

MEXICO — The Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Oswego County will hold their annual meeting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the Oswego Elk’s Club in Oswego.
Election results will be announced at the annual membership meeting. All eligible enrolled members residing in Oswego County, 18 years of age or older, may vote in the election. Ballots will be mailed to Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Oswego County membership or they are available 3288 Main St., Mexico. All ballots must be postmarked by Dec. 4.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, and to ensure social distancing, there is space for 30 individuals to attend the meeting. Reservations are on a first come first served basis and can be made by calling the Cornell Cooperative Extension Office at 315-963-7286, ext. 103.
The Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Oswego County interprets, disseminates and delivers research-based information and knowledge on issues relevant to Oswego County youth, individuals, families, farms, small business and communities.
Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, protected veterans, and individuals with disabilities, and provides equal program and employment opportunities. For more information about programming contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County at 315-963-7286 or thatscooperativeextension.org
