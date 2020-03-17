Coronavirus cancellations/changes in operations

OSWEGO COUNTY - Due to recent coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns the following events have been canceled or hours of operation have been changed:
The free community dinner at Minetto United Methodist Church scheduled for Sunday, March 22, has been canceled.
The West Monroe Fire Department pancake breakfasts scheduled from Sunday, March 22 and Sunday, April 5, have been canceled.
The fifth Annual March Meatball Madness Spaghetti dinner scheduled in Scriba on March 28 is being postponed.
The Salvation Army Guest Chef Dinner by Rudy’s Lakeside Restaurant, scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, has been canceled.
The United Way of Greater Oswego County’s Salute to Volunteers and Leadership Luncheon scheduled for Wednesday, March 18 has been canceled. The event will be rescheduled.
The Oswego Music Hall has canceled the RPR concert which was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 21. All other shows scheduled for the month of March have also been canceled. Visit the website at oswegomusichall.org for up to date information and any additional cancellations and changes.
The Pennellville United Methodist Church free dinner scheduled for Tuesday, March 31 has been cancelled.
The Oswego Players, Inc. have canceled their production of “Dearly Departed” which was scheduled to open March 27. They will be providing refunds or a “rain check”. They plan on rescheduling the show in the near future.
The Oswego County Historical Society board has decided to postpone their first event of the year, Women’s History Month program originally planned for Sunday, March 22.
The Oswego Lions Club’s 22nd Annual Wine and Beer Tasting with Silent Auction which was set for Friday, March 27 at the American Foundry in Oswego has been canceled.
The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County (CAC) has announced that the 9th Annual Wing Fest presented by Noveilis has been reschedule and will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, May 9 at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, East First Street in Oswego. “For those that already had tickets for the April 4 event date, we will be happy to honor your ticket on May 9. Wing Fest will be the same great event that the community loves and looks forward to each year. And this year we will have even more restaurants serving up their favorite wings. If you haven’t purchased your tickets yet, now you have a little more time so make the best of it and purchase your tickets soon before they’re gone,” said Tory DeCaire, executive director of CAC. “If you have any further questions, please reach out to the CAC Development Office at (315) 592-4452 x 3143 or email: cac@oswegocac.org and we will be happy to assist you.”
The Oswego County Health Department has postponed its rabies clinic scheduled for Wednesday, March 25 at the Oswego County DPW Garage in Scriba. The next clinic is scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, at the Oswego County DPW Garage, 957 Centerville Rd., Pulaski. The health department is planning to accept appointments for the April 22 clinic. Details on how to reserve an appointment will be announced as soon as they are available.
The planning committee for the 14th annual St. Baldrick’s Day in Oswego County has come up with a revised plan for the event that was scheduled for March 29. They have decided to postpone the event, tentatively re-scheduling for Sunday, June 14 same location, same hours. The website (www.stbaldricks.org) and account will remain active throughout, so donations can continue to be processed. Instead of holding on to cash and checks until June, they ask that participants refer to the “How to submit your donations” section of the Shavee Tips page (click on the Resource Lounge to find these links).
The First United Methodist Church of Mexico’s Monday’s Meal program is temporarily suspended effective March 15 until further notice. They apologize for this disruption of service and will notify the public when they can safely resume meals.
Hours of Operation
Tops grocery stores are changing their hours of operation from 6 a.m.-11 a.m. to restock and continue to maintain the increased sanitation levels in their stores. Stores that typically close earlier will maintain their existing hours of operation. These revised hours will be in effect until further notice.
As of 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 15 the Oswego Public Library is closed until further notice. All programs and meetings are cancelled.
Editor’s Note: For up-to-date information about cancellations and closures in Oswego County due to COVID-19 visit the Oswego County News website at https://www.nny360.com/news/oswegocounty/
