OSWEGO COUNTY – Confirmed cases of coronavirus within the county now total 20, up three from yesterday, according to a late Tuesday afternoon press release from the county Health Dept.
Today’s numbers are as follows:
The total number of people tested: 430
The total number of positive cases: 20
The total number of negative results: 290
The total number of pending results: 116
The total number of people in precautionary quarantine: 119
The total number of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 76
The total number of positive cases who have recovered: 1
The total number of people who have completed and/or been released from monitoring: 287
“Have no doubt, this disease is everywhere,” said County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup. “It doesn’t matter how many people in your community have tested positive or how many people in the next town over have tested positive. It doesn’t matter how old you are. If you don’t social distance, it will spread.”
COVID-19 cases have been identified in the cities of Fulton and Oswego and the towns of Scriba, Volney, Palermo, Constantia, Hastings, Richland, Schroeppel and West Monroe.
According to the county Health Dept., several of the infected patients are in their 20s and 30s. Others include a young child, people in their 40s, 50s, and 60s, and senior citizens. The county Health Department is investigating all cases and where appropriate, other family members and contacts have also been placed in mandatory quarantine or mandatory isolation.
The county Health Dept. said all known contacts of COVID-19 positive patients are being notified.
“I advise people to not pay attention to where or who are reported positive or being tested anymore,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “The method of transmission of this virus changed to community acquired last week. This means the virus is in our backyard. To prevent yourself from being infected, practice handwashing and social distancing diligently. Avoiding the positive cases or suspected cases is not practical. We expect the number of positive cases to continue to increase, based on the history of the disease in other nations and other states. In the event that a known case had public exposure when they were contagious, such as someone who worked in a restaurant, the county Health Department would alert citizens through the news media and social media.”
Dr. Huang said health care providers, first responders, and the county and state health departments are working closely together to mitigate the disease’s impact on the community.
“It is important to understand that COVID-19 is everywhere, not just in communities where tests have so far indicated,” said Dr. Huang. “If we hope to be successful in controlling the spread of this disease, we must all take every precaution to avoid public places and groups of people as much as possible.”
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. The county Health Dept. follows NY state Dept. of Health guidelines for who should be quarantined and tested for coronavirus.
Officials urge all residents across Oswego County to take personal responsibility and follow these guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Stay home as much as possible.
Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types and sizes. (All non-essential gatherings of any size are banned.)
Keep six feet from other people.
Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Stay home if you are sick.
Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
Do not go to urgent care or an emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Residents are asked to continue monitoring reliable sources of information. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/index.php for the latest news releases, daily updates, and video presentations or visit oswegocounty.com or health.ny.gov or cdc.gov.
Oswego County presents videos highlighting various COVID-19 topics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They are scheduled to be posted by 4:30 p.m. on Oswego County’s COVID-19 YouTube playlist, Facebook and the county government website at oswegocounty.com.
Dr. Christina Liepke, Medical Director for the Oswego County Health Department, teamed up with Jamie Leszczynski, Senior Director of Communications for Oswego Health, to create a video to address the challenges people are facing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The video is posted at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ppr9h6XC_nY&feature=youtu.be and on the Oswego Health and Oswego County Facebook pages at https://www.facebook.com/oswegohealthcare/, https://www.facebook.com/oswegocounty/ and https://www.facebook.com/OswegoHealthDpt/.
Additional questions can be directed to the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 or the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065. For more information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
