BUFFALO – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District began construction of a maintenance repair on Thursday, July 18 in Lake Ontario at the west arrowhead breakwater in Oswego Harbor, located in the city of Oswego.
The work being conducted consists of repairing 600 linear feet along the lake side of the West Arrowhead breakwater. The contractor, Dean Marine and Excavating, Inc. will be conducting work throughout the summer with anticipated completion in September 2019.
“I applaud the Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, for beginning repairs on the Oswego Harbor west arrowhead breakwater,” said Rep. John Katko. “The Oswego Harbor remains a vital economic driver for Oswego County and all of Central New York, supporting 250,000 tons of product delivered to seven internal commercial ports. The repairs to the Oswego west arrowhead breakwater will promote safe navigation for ships, preserve the Harbor, and encourage commerce in Oswego. I welcome this announcement and thank the Army Corps of Engineers for continuing to support development in the Oswego Harbor and our region.”
The West Arrowhead Breakwater runs 2,700 feet out toward the historic west pier head lighthouse, and protects the deep draft, commercial harbor for stakeholders, including the Port of Oswego, U.S. Coast Guard, NRG Energy, Sprague Energy, Lafarge Cement, Essroc Cement, and private marinas.
“The Corps of Engineers mission is to provide a key foundational component to the Nation’s public infrastructure, facilitating economic growth, quality of life, environmental health, and national security for the American people,” said Lt. Col. Jason Toth, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District commander. “Buffalo District is excited to start this repair on the west arrowhead breakwater which will greatly contribute to the safety of Oswego Harbor, taking care of the people frequenting the harbor and those in the City of Oswego.”
Oswego Harbor is home to 536 recreational slips, six boat launches, and 29 charter boats. It generates $19 million in economic benefits and supports a total of 209 direct, indirect and induced jobs.
