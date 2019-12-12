Correction

In the “Parish waiting for comptroller opinion on voucher issue” story which ran in the Nov. 29 Oswego County News, Parish Supervisor Mary Ann Phillips said the job of putting together bill abstracts was given to Town Clerk Kelly Reader years ago by a former supervisor. Reader says that is not true -- she does that duty because town law says it is part of her responsibilities as town clerk.
