On October 27th, 2022, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division was made aware of a complaint against a Corrections Officer.
According to police, during the investigation, it was determined that Oswego County Corrections Officer Brandon S. Stone, 37 years of age, and a resident of the Town of New Haven, allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a female inmate while she was in custody.
