Councilor Doug Jordan defends his right to his seat on the town of Parish board

PARISH – Conflict and controversy reared its head again as allegations surrounding a town of Parish councilor’s residence, on a slow, low burner for months, finally boiled over at Sept. 16th’s town board meeting.
Supervisor Mary Ann Phillips has questioned the legality of Doug Jordan’s seat on the board. She said he sold his house in the town March 1 and can’t be a member of the board if he no longer lives in Parish. She said she called District Attorney Gregory Oakes’ office for advice to no avail as she was told nothing criminal had been done. Seeking advice from the state, Phillips was told by the attorney general and state comptroller this falls into the hands of the town attorney. She said she’s been told by a couple of town supervisors that normally, when somebody moves out of the town, they turn in a letter of resignation, but she hasn’t received one.
Karen Gage, resident of Parish, works for Phillips as her secretary and supported Phillips for re-election in this past November’s election. Jack Rucynski, Parish resident and former deputy supervisor under Phillips, no longer supports her and is central to the question of Doug Jordan’s residency.
When Phillips and the rest of the town board present went into executive sessions midway through September’s town board meeting, Karen and Paul Gage found themselves waiting in a hallway across from Highway Superintendent Craig Petit’s and Town Clerk Kelly Reader’s offices along with Rucynski and others. According to Karen Gage, a disagreement ensued, somewhat of a continuation of words exchanged during the meeting, between Gage and Rucynski.
“I was not being kind about Kelly,” Karen Gage said. “I was dispelling some rumors she had started, and I was out in the hall saying, ‘not true, not true, not true,’ and I’m sure that was angering them (meaning Petit and Reader who were in the nearby office).”
She claims Petit rushed out of his office, charged her screaming profanities and then physically attacked her husband Paul Gage. She said Petit then stormed out of the building.
The Gages reported the incident to the State Police the next day. It was written up as an “unprovoked verbal altercation.” Karen Gage said, “the Trooper explained that it would be difficult for him to write up a physical attack because Paul wasn’t claiming any visible or long term effects from the assault.”
According to Rucynski, “there was a heated argument at the last town board meeting, because the supervisor went into an executive session, and we were all out in the hallway, and it got heated. Karen Gage accused Craig Petit of doing a body slam of her husband. And I stood there, I’ve got to tell you, my impression of a body slam is in wrestling, you pick somebody up and you slam them down. They went nose to nose. There’s no doubt about that. They went nose to nose because both of the Gages said some derogatory things against Kelly Reader. So, Craig got defensive. I told the Gages twice, ‘This conversation’s over with. Leave me alone.’ But, as I said in an article, Karen Gage doesn’t know when to zip it up. She just went on, and on, and on. I walked away from her twice. There were several people outside there, and they all said the same thing, that she was becoming aggressive. And what am I going to do? I’m not going to pop her. I just tried to get away from it, and then she put an article in the Queen Central about how Craig (Petit) body-slammed her husband etc., etc. Well, I countered it and just said that didn’t happen.”
But beyond that, Rucynski adamantly defends Doug Jordan.
“Doug sold his home unexpectedly,” Rucynski said in a recent interview. “He actually had people knock on the door and ask if he wanted to sell it. So, he needed a place. So, I allowed him to be here. And then, they got a ruling from the Comptroller and from the Association of Towns that said that he could live wherever the hell he wanted to as long as he maintained an address in this township, which he did.”
I asked Rucynski whether that meant Jordan didn’t have to own anything in Parish, or rent anything in Parish, or pay taxes to Parish?
“That is my impression,” he replied. “That decision came from the Association of Towns, and it came from the Comptroller’s office. There was an exact similar situation over in Oneida County, and the same ruling came about. This gentleman (an elected official) took a job in a different locale. He maintained an address, knowing that when the election came that he could no longer run. Same way with Doug Jordan. He could not run again because he moved out of the township.”
In other words, I said to Rucynski, Jordan couldn’t keep using your address forever.
“Well, actually,” Rucynski replied, “he changed to a Parish post office box. I did not talk with the Association of Towns. I didn’t talk to the Comptroller. I didn’t talk to the Open Meeting Law Committee. This information was run down by the town clerk, and so, everything was legal. She’s the one that contacted those people.”
I remarked that the allegation by some members of the community is that Doug Jordan cannot only just not run again for the board, he can’t legally serve on it now.
“Again,” Rucynski said, “not according to what I have been told with those decisions from the Association of Towns and the Comptroller’s office. They got what they said was a legal decision from those folks. They’re the ones that said it was legal. And the funny part about it is, again, over in the Camden area, the identical thing happened.
“This thing got sort of nasty,” he continued, “and how this happened, I’m still baffled by this. But I had the State Police here, a State Police investigator here asking me the same question that you just asked: was Doug Jordan living here? And my answer was, ‘for a very short time, but he maintained my address, with my permission, until he got a post office box.’ The State Police amazed me because, I’m retired from the State Police, and when I answered the investigator’s questions, I said, ‘Now, tell me, what the hell are you doing here? What does the State Police have to do with the election law?’
“So, then I had George Horning (candidate for Highway Superintendent versus Craig Petit) show up at my house, and he became irritated because I answered basically the same way that I’m talking to you. Finally, he told me they had hired a private investigator that had pictures of my house and Doug Jordan’s house. And I said, ‘Well tell the investigator to come over and talk to me,’ was my answer to him, and I’m not going to deny it, ‘because I’ll give him a boot in the a-- and kick him to the road.’ And I said, ‘In the same light George, maybe you ought to leave. My loyalty lies with Craig Petit, end of conversation.’ So, he left.”
Rucynski alleges things got even worse when Doug Jordan’s wife started receiving abusive text messages.
“It just became a quagmire of bulls---,” Rucynski said. “The whole thing was bad. Someone called Doug Jordan’s wife, became abusive with her, then he sent her two text messages, ‘Your husband has no right to be on the board, blah, blah, blah,’
“But bottom line is,” Rucynski said, “this is Jack Rucynski’s opinion based on what I know and what has been told to me, is that Doug Jordan broke no laws. I’ve known Doug for years, and I can tell you right now, if that ruling had come back and said that he had to step down, he would have stepped down. That’s just his character.
“I spent five years in the Marine Corps,” Rucynski continued, “was an investigator with the New York State Police, and then I went back in the Army, and I retired as a Command Sergeant Major. My whole career, my whole life, has been about honesty and integrity. I tell it the way it is. And as I told Karen Gage, in the letters that I’ve written, no one has ever come back and said that I’m lying, that I’m wrong, because I deal with fact. That’s just the way I do business.”
The argument in the hallway he said, “started out about me reading a statement. I said (about Doug Jordan), ‘Put this to bed. Come on people. This has been to the State Police. It’s been to the Association of Towns. And the State Police’s decision was, they came back and said, ‘It’s over. There’s nothing here. There was no violation.’ The investigator talked with me. He met with Doug Jordan the following morning. And then he had to meet with Mary Ann (Phillips). I don’t know what the outcome of that was. This investigator was sort of shaking his head. He’s going, ‘How in the hell did we end up in the middle of this?’
“So, there’s my take on everything,” Rucynski concluded. “I just try to maintain honesty and integrity and just push along what’s right for Parish, and I just think over the last four years, we’ve been in a bottomless pit.”
Doug Jordan defended his seat on the town board very much in line with Rucynski’s defense.
“I’m so sick of the crap,” Jordan said recently. “I’ll be honest with you. People need to start worrying about themselves. This has been cleared by the Association of Towns. It’s been cleared by the State Troopers. I didn’t do anything wrong. I’m just finishing out my term, and it’s almost over in another two months or one month, and they can do whatever they want. I checked everything to make sure I was doing things right. Jack (Rucynski) was nice enough to let me stay there. I don’t know what these people want. I can tell you what they want. They want to try to break up the board because I’m not their guinea pig and vote the way they want me to vote. I vote for the right things and the right reasons and what I think is right. I don’t need to listen to all the crap. It’s a joke. They’ve got a new board coming on, so, more power to ’em.”
But there’s also a very personal side to all this that Jordan can’t help but regret.
“The Gages were my real good friends for 20 years,” he said, “and they just flipped the switch and threw me right underneath the bus. I don’t know how you can take a 20-year friendship and throw it right away over town politics. It’s very sad. Probably 18, 19 years we were good neighbors and good friends, and just because I didn’t agree with the supervisor all the time, they basically ended it, threw it away. We were friends for years until Mary Ann (Phillips) got in as supervisor and did a few things I didn’t agree with, and I wouldn’t change my mind on a few things, and they threw a whole friendship away. It shouldn’t come to any of this. You’re supposed to be working for the town and what you can do better for the town instead of just bickering. But, like I said, I’ve been through it all. Everybody says I’m not doing anything wrong so, you know, another month, I’m done anyway.
“It’s been going on for so many months, what’s the difference now or when it ends Dec. 31st? It’s not like I re-ran or anything. This is their last straw. They’ve been down all these other roads, and they’re not getting the answer they want, and they just won’t let it go.
“If it was a legal issue, wouldn’t the State Troopers say to me, ‘Okay Mr. Jordan, you can’t do this?’ Or the Association of Towns? That’s all legal stuff. So, if everybody’s saying it’s right, you’re fine, and you’re not running, you can fill out your term, why would they steer me in the wrong direction? And the information that people are throwing out there, that I haven’t lived in Parish in two years or four years or whatever, that’s garbage, because I just sold the house. It was April. I paid my taxes for this year. I lived there. They’re just after blood, and they want me off the board because they don’t like they way I do things. They’re going to get their wish in December.
“I still might be buying another house up there. I might build a house. I don’t know what I’m going to do yet.”
About whether his wife was being harassed with text messages: “Absolutely,” he replied. “And the State Troopers got involved and put a stop to it. He had a choice. Either stop it, or he was going to get arrested.”
He claimed that person was “one of the people that were running for the board. They lost their primary, and he was upset. I don’t know what their whole goal is in life, but…
“They tried everything. It’s a fine line about harassment. Technically, could I do something for harassment?,” he asked. “Absolutely. But, I’m not that type. I’m just finishing out my term.”
But in conclusion, Jordan circled back to what may have hurt him most.
“How do you take so many years of friendship and throw it away over politics?” he asked. “I knew politics can get ugly, but this is getting way out of control.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.