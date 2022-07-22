OSWEGO COUNTY – Any committee comprised of a large number of members with a wide range of very specific specialties by its very nature must overcome its inherent problem of determining the focal point of its efforts. The county’s Community Safety Initiative Committee, with its 22 members, meeting for the first time July 14 since March 2020, is certainly no exception. Yet it met right after the County Legislature’s last meeting in part because COVID has recently somewhat relaxed its grip on meetings of every kind and secondly because the recent massacres in Buffalo and Uvalde cry out for some sort of response, some assurance of preparedness.
In that vein, under the guidance of Chairman and County Legislator Marc Greco and County Sheriff Donald Hilton, two objectives came to the forefront, while others also were noted. Not surprisingly, the committee is focusing in on school resource officers and mental health, the expansion of the school resource officer program having been declared the committee’s highest priority at its last meeting over two years ago and mental health considerations not far behind at that same meeting.
Four sub-committees will consider the details of the committee’s main concerns. One will handle the school resource officer program. A second will deal with law enforcement, EMS (Emergency Medical Services), and first responders. Threat assessment, a topic mentioned two years ago and again at this most recent meeting, may also be included in that second sub-committee.
To get an idea of the numerous specialties involved in this committee, here’s a rundown of who’s on it:
Two county legislators, the county sheriff, the E-911 director, the county district attorney, a representative of EMS, the county fire coordinator, a former county legislator, the head of the Probation Department, a representative of the Sheriff’s Office, a representative of the county attorney, the county youth director, the deputy county fire coordinator, a representative of the Mayor’s Association, a representative of the Town Supervisors Association, the Oswego fire chief, the Oswego police chief, the Fulton fire chief, the Fulton police chief, a New York State trooper, a representative of the Department of Social Services Mental Health Division, and a county school district superintendent.
Hilton took the lead in setting out the meeting’s objective.
“The purpose of this committee is to decide where we’re going to focus our efforts and our resources,” he said.
Former Legislator Brad Trudell picked up on that theme.
“What is the direction we want the committee to go in here?” he asked. “My thought is mental health and assessment, and we build off of what New York state has in place. It has a threat assessment program. If we follow those guidelines, I think that’d be a good direction to go in. We’ve handled a significant portion of the response piece. Now we want to focus a little bit more on prevention.”
Prevention is exactly what County Legislator Frank Castiglia has been talking about in recent legislative meetings, and though not an official member of the committee (yet), was there to express those thoughts to the members.
“If the threat is coming from the parking lot, I want it stopped at the parking lot,” Castiglia explained. “I want the camera on the parking lot. Those are the cameras I’m talking about monitoring. If they get to the door, they’re getting inside. I want them stopped at the parking lot. Cameras in the school rooms would be a big option. In Texas they didn’t know what was going on in the classroom. Teachers don’t want cameras in their classroom,” Castiglia continued but said there’s a possibility of installing cameras that would only activate when the school goes into lockdown. “Then you would know what’s going on in those classrooms.
“All I’m asking for,” Castiglia said, “is a small sub-committee out of this committee to look into the feasibility of the possibility of having those cameras monitored by the 9-1-1 Center, which, if they see somebody in camouflage with guns in their hand, they automatically send a lockdown to that school and then the rest of all you guys are called in. That’s when the training that you guys have had takes effect. That’s what I’m looking for.”
Marc Greco, though clearly stating he supports Castiglia’s idea in theory, responded with some of his concerns.
“In a utopian world it’s a great idea,” Greco said, “but if you talk to any law enforcement expert in the world or security expert in the world, they’re going to look at this, it’s absurd. It’s a great idea, but in the context of having somebody watching every parking lot in every school and then respond, it’s not practical.”
Castiglia replied, “I’m asking for a sub-committee to look into it, see what it’s going to cost, how many cameras are we going to need, what school districts are going to want to get involved in it. The second part of it would be in the classrooms. Those are the things subcommittees could talk about. We’re not going to solve anything here. The subcommittee’s going to look into what’s it going to cost us, what’s the manpower going to be, is the state going to fund this for us, is the federal government going to fund this, that’s all I’m asking to do. We’ve got to look at what we need to save lives. Everything that we’re training on right now is after they’re in the school and they’re shooting people.”
The only actual education professional on the committee, Pulaski Academy & Central Schools District Superintendent Tom Jennings added his thoughts on the debate and perspective on school safety in general.
“That type of technology is outstanding,” he said. “It’s a goal, but it’s also millions of dollars. It would be part of any capital project. And all of us, I can tell you, moving forward are looking at all these things.
“But it feels a little bit like, from some of the things I’m hearing, that you’re a couple years behind us. I’m being honest. We’re all doing the doors are always locked. They’re always buzzed in. Where we’re lacking is,” Jennings continued, “you can only make a school built in 1942 so much of a hard target. Those are things we have to struggle with.”
He also added, he’s “very interested in active shooter training.”
Hilton, succinctly summing up Castiglia’s, Greco’s, and Jenning’s concerns, while keeping the committee on track, said, “I think that’s one focus of this larger committee that the sub-committee looks at, entry, access to schools.”
He also expanded on Jennings thought on active shooter response calling the Uvalde response a “1970s model…stand around, establish a perimeter, open up negotiations. That doesn’t happen any more. You have to go in.”
In comparison Hilton added, “We are so far ahead of most counties. We’re light years ahead of them.”
Trudell concurred. “They (the public) may not have confidence in what’s happening in some other portions of the country,” he said, “but they should have confidence in what’s happening here locally.”
Following the meeting Hilton expressed his opinion on where the committee’s focus should be directed and offered more on Uvalde.
“I think the biggest thing in the real world doesn’t even rely on law enforcement,” Hilton said. “It relies on mental health. We have about 75% less mental health facilities in this state than we had 15, 20 years ago. Look at every single one of these shooters. They’re on the radar. They just didn’t get the services they need. The state government made the decision to cut spending by closing mental health facilities. They shut it down.”
And with regard to Uvalde compared to his department here, he said, “I think there were some ill-trained people (in Uvalde), and quite frankly, I think there were some cowards. I would like to think that if I said something stupid like ‘We’re not going in’ while these kids are being killed, that the men and women that work for me would be like, ‘Sorry sir, we’re going.’
The next meeting of the county’s Community Safety Initiative Committee will convene right after the County Legislature’s next meeting, Aug. 11, ends.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.