OSWEGO COUNTY – Any committee comprised of a large number of members with a wide range of very specific specialties by its very nature must overcome its inherent problem of determining the focal point of its efforts. The county’s Community Safety Initiative Committee, with its 22 members, meeting for the first time July 14 since March 2020, is certainly no exception. Yet it met right after the County Legislature’s last meeting in part because COVID has recently somewhat relaxed its grip on meetings of every kind and secondly because the recent massacres in Buffalo and Uvalde cry out for some sort of response, some assurance of preparedness.

In that vein, under the guidance of Chairman and County Legislator Marc Greco and County Sheriff Donald Hilton, two objectives came to the forefront, while others also were noted. Not surprisingly, the committee is focusing in on school resource officers and mental health, the expansion of the school resource officer program having been declared the committee’s highest priority at its last meeting over two years ago and mental health considerations not far behind at that same meeting.

