TOWN OF OSWEGO – Marie Schadt is on fire. The 19th District county legislator, representing the town of Oswego and parts of Minetto, is ablaze with criticism of the political world she works in and warnings of its consequences.
As one of only two Democrats in the 25-member county legislature, her vote rarely decides an issue, but her voice can’t be denied. And she is unafraid to use that voice.
“I always go my way,” she said in a recent interview, “and sometimes I vote with them (Republicans), sometimes I vote against them, but frankly, as a general rule, they come out as a united front always. I never go straight line on anything. There’s no black and white. What I do know our forefathers were right about was to have opposing parties, because they understood the human condition, which is not necessarily a good thing. It is wrought with self-interest, self-serving, hiring family, friends, and possibly non-qualified people for certain positions.”
But those negative qualities were not the reason she was the lone “no” vote on a Feb. 13 resolution to hire a newly court-ordered forensic psychologist within the Department of Social Services.
“DSS is just saying yes to everything,” Schadt said. “It was told to me prior to caucus that it (the forensic psychologist position and associated fees) was all reimbursed. On the floor, I asked again, because I’ve noted sometimes these things flip-flop. It was said, well, it’s 62% reimbursement. You have to ask on the floor sometimes to get the truth. It’s like being under oath. You’re on camera, and the lawyers are there. So, I was told 62%, and I said, ‘Is there a cap on this spending?’ My vote was more in protest of the entire non-disclosure of the full fees and percentages. And (Majority Leader) Terry (Wilbur) even came up to me after and said, ‘Wow, I guess we would have thought differently about that too if we’d seen that. We were under the impression it was fully reimbursable.’”
Terry Wilbur would not comment on the nature of that exact conversation, but he did go into some detail on the issue of the resolution in question.
“These (forensic psychological evaluations) are court-ordered,” Wilbur said. “So, these are mandated by the court. These are on competency cases for parental rights. From the Social Services standpoint, meaning they’re claiming the child is in a dangerous environment because the parent is incompetent, that’s where we have the incompetency hearing, the forensic psychologist evaluation.”
As to the Republican majority’s awareness of the 62% reimbursement, Wilbur said, “It was clearly stated on the floor of the legislature that it was 62%. Before we voted, we knew exactly what it was reimbursed at. I feel confident with the votes we all took, and in the end, this is a court-ordered action that needs to be done by Social Services.”
And on Marie Schadt’s “no” vote, Wilbur added, “At the end of the day, that’s the luxury of being in the minority. The majority has to make sure that the ship is upright and moving forward.”
Schadt’s opinion, though, is not just off the top of her head.
“I did some research,” Schadt said. “I asked two Ph.D. psychologists, ‘What is a forensic psychologist?’ They said usually it’s for death row people, it’s kind of a specialty thing, but it’s also in custody hearings. I understand that, but if two individuals are bringing a case to court, I certainly hope they’re paying for it, and we’re not. But, with this new NY state thing, I guess everybody’s entitled to everything.
“I had talked to (County Administrator) Phil Church about this throughout the week because I just had a problem voting for this the way it stood. There’s no cap. No spending cap to regroup and say, OK, we’ve spent x number of dollars right now. Would you go for anything with no cap? So, this is a bottomless pit you just opened.
“So, my ‘no’ vote was not against the child who needs the service, but the fact that I’m told that it’s only 62% reimbursable on the floor at the 11th hour. I had asked in advance and was told this was a pass-through, this was a reimbursable number. But, I’ve been there. I’ve learned. Ask it on the floor.
“Do I want somebody not represented right? Absolutely not. But at this point, our county, and many surrounding counties, have had a mass exodus of people due to exploding tax rates. We went from 121,000 in this county, we’re down to 117,000 with around 54,000 actual people paying taxes. The rest are not.
“There’s so much gray area in this,” Schadt said, “and the taxpayers can’t really afford any more. We really can’t. Medicaid and DSS costs are exceeding seven percent a year, and this is an unsustainable number. There are more people in Oswego County in the cart, than pulling the cart.
“I was told by a county employee we need to raise the tax rate, and I said, ‘Sir, we need to streamline this. Skinny it down.’”
From there, Schadt easily transitioned into a litany of other concerns.
“I’m telling you we’re over run, and we’re considered idiots, and with all these committees and research and everything else they’ve done in this county, we are still ranked at the bottom of every category: health, obesity, drug use, poverty, you name it. How did you flunk the course that has a city that sits on a river and a Great Lake and not thrive? What course did you have to flunk to screw it up? That’s my question. Why are we in a bind when we sit on this much fresh water? Europe has no water left. We’ve polluted. We’ve abused. We’ve been an awful species, I think.
“You’ve had a mass exodus of jobs that have gone to China. We sat down and counted 26. Fulton was so well-provided with jobs during the Depression, they did not even experience the Depression because of industry. They can make up all this stuff and build all this housing, and they can do everything they want, but without good-paying jobs, and everybody’s saying, ‘Oh, you gotta raise minimum wage.’ Well, that’s fine, but it’s going to cost you 12 bucks for a burger at a drive-thru before it’s over. The nuts and bolts of our country were built on industrialized jobs.
“What has to happen right now, and this is strictly after observing long-term, you have to force consolidation. The South has done it. That’s why you can have a $300,000 house for 700 bucks a year. They’re not going to give you the bennies you get here, but you can’t maintain these towns and villages. Every footprint costs you a fortune, every one of them. They (the towns) were 10 miles apart, or so, give or take. That’s how far a horse could travel in one day. How many technologies have we blown through from the horse-and-buggy days? But these kings and queens of their little kingdoms want their ultra-platinum insurance and their empty buildings, and you need them to go away for us to survive. I think if you consolidated, you could cut the taxes in half. You’ve got to regionalize. And that includes the school districts. You’ve got to have one warehouse. You’ve got to have one superintendent. I’m telling you, everybody’s got to feel the pain and change. They should have term limits. They’re there for the insurance. (Former Legislator) Doug Malone got it wiped out so the part-time people couldn’t get it. But they sneak it in everywhere they can. And you get a co-pay card. I think there’s at least 250 out there between $1,000 and $1,500. So, along with your ultra-platinum insurance, you get a co-pay card between $1,000 and $1,500 to pay any little $5 or $10 or $20 co-pay, on top of your ultra-platinum. Now, we’re not talking gold, we’re not talking silver, we’re not talking platinum. We’re talking ultra-platinum, like a congressman gets. Everybody in elected office should get the same insurance, the same benefits across the board across the United States. And it shouldn’t be great. And you shouldn’t be able to draw a retirement after one term in office, and congressmen can.
“They (the Republican legislators) tried to push the four-year term limit while they had a super-majority in the county. They knew they were going down to two Dems. ‘Let’s push for four-years. Nobody wants to run every two years.’ I said, let it go to the public. Ask the audience. They always have the answer. And they (the public) said, ‘No,’ and I was so happy. So happy. You can cut 10 legislators out of there, 10 legislators, and I think every five years you’d save a million bucks or so. In 2021 you can re-do it. In my district, instead of running it to the lake and along the river, it’s all jigged and jagged based on what you are, Republican, Democrat, Conservative, and they’re trying to level the playing field. Whereas, if you took a postal code map and laid it over the whole county, according to population for zip codes, you wouldn’t even know what they (the residents) were. They (the Republican majority) shouldn’t even be able to draw the map. The public’s mad, and they should be.
“Re-drawing the districts is up in ‘21. So, who’s going to re-draw it? And why would they not make it bigger districts and get rid of 10? I think if you’ve got five percent of the vote, it’s got to go on the ballot. They (the legislators) don’t want it to change. I don’t know if human nature will allow it to be done right. I don’t know. Maybe it’s something I should try to bring forward and say, ‘Look, we’ve got to try.’ We had 36 legislators at one point when the nukes were really paying out. Now they’re on the verge of a major tax increase if they don’t do something. And they’re going to have to tighten their belts and slim down, but they refuse. You could go to the governor. I bet we could have gotten $20 million for Oswego Town to make it go away, but nobody will do it. I’ll be the first to walk. I’ll make the motion.”
