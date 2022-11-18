County Legislature hands out ARPA funds and proposes pay increases

OSWEGO COUNTY – The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) has bestowed many millions of dollars on Oswego County to dispense in its discretion to deserving businesses, non-profits, charitable organizations, and in some cases, municipalities’ infrastructure projects.
At its Nov. 10 meeting, the Legislature approved the following ARPA grants totaling $944,247 for this, the third batch of such grants:
The Fulton Wrestling Club requested $50,000 towards the construction of a new building that will house wrestling and activity programs for youth in the city of Fulton. They have secured $350,000 in grants, loans, and in-kind donations. However, due to increased costs related to COVID, they are still short funds. Construction costs have risen $40,275, according to their application. The Legislative Task Force delegated to oversee the granting of the county’s ARPA funds recommended the Fulton Wrestling Club be granted $40,275. The full Legislature agreed to that recommended amount.
The United Way of Greater Oswego County requested $50,000 to continue and expand the Imagination Library project which provides books for children up to their fifth birthday at no cost to their family. According to their application, demand is up and donations are down. They demonstrated a loss of revenue plus an increase in costs totaling $32,474. The Task Force recommended granting the United Way that amount. The Legislature agreed.
The Village of Cleveland requested $46,998 for improvements to their sanitary sewer system. The Task Force and Legislature agreed to the requested amount.
Fulton Community Basketball, Inc. requested $49,555 to create two regulation outdoor basketball courts at the Fulton War Memorial. The Task Force and Legislature agreed to grant them $49,500.
Circle T Amusements, LLC, owner of the Oswego Speedway, requested $500,000 to engineer and build an accessible seating platform midway in the front grandstands at the Speedway, install an elevator to access the tower suites, and update baths, facility movement areas, and parking for accessibility. The Task Force and Legislature agreed to grant them $375,000.
Northern Oswego County Health Services, Inc. (Connextcare) requested $500,000 to expand their facility to offer drive-thru testing, vaccinations, and other services. The Task Force and Legislature agreed to grant them $400,000.
In other business, the Legislature voted to hold a public hearing on Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. in the legislative chambers on raising a number of county salaries in three incremental steps effective Jan. 1 of 2023, 2024, and 2025.
The County Clerk’s salary will increase to the following three amounts upon each successive Jan. 1 through 2025: $94,563; $97,399; and $100,320.
The County Treasurer’s salary will increase to the following three amounts upon each successive Jan. 1 through 2025: $94,563; $97,399; and $100,320.
The County Sheriff’s salary will increase to the following three amounts upon each successive Jan. 1 through 2025: $114,889; $118,335; and $121,885.
Each County Legislator’s salary (not including the Chair of the Legislature, or the Majority and Minority Leaders) will remain at the following three amounts upon each successive Jan. 1 through 2025: $15,170; $15,170; and $15,170.
The Chair of the County Legislature’s salary will remain at the following three amounts upon each successive Jan. 1 through 2025: $33,371; $33,371; and $33,371.
The Majority and Minority Leaders’ salaries will remain at the following three amounts upon each successive Jan. 1 through 2025: $18,202; $18,202; and $18,202.
Regarding all this, Legislator Marie Schadt said, “We need to freeze management increases as well as legislative increases, reduce the size of the legislative body, and not pay stipends for committee chairs.”
Legislator Frank Castiglia then made a motion to require the above pay scales be subject to a public referendum. The motion was defeated 23 to 2 with only Castiglia and Schadt voting in its favor.
Castiglia next made a motion to move the public hearing to 7 p.m. “giving,” he said, “the public a real chance to speak.” That motion was also defeated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.