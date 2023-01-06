OSWEGO COUNTY – The lead story of the Dec. 15 meeting of the Oswego County Legislature is right out of Charles Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities.
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.”
And so it was the Legislature voted itself its seventh annual raise in a row just after hearing five county Department of Social Services workers plead for higher pay in light of a seeming mass exodus of workers seeking exactly that elsewhere, leaving those remaining with an almost impossible workload.
They spoke their hearts and minds in very personal terms at a scheduled pre-meeting public hearing on the Legislature’s upcoming vote on increasing their own pay that very day.
Here is some of what was said. First up was Jessica Steele.
“I’m a social welfare examiner at the Oswego County Department of Social Service,” Steele began. “I also hold two other jobs, one as a waitress and another as a board member in the Town of Orwell. I’m here today because I’m struggling financially. I’m barely making ends meet. I see my co-workers facing the same financial struggle every day. There are so many vacant positions, everyone is carrying a larger workload than recommended by the state standards. Somehow, some way, we manage to get by. Everyone from the bottom to the top has stepped up, our supervisors, our principals, our administrators, we’re all processing cases just to make sure people and public health and safety are being addressed in a timely fashion. I commend all my co-workers and management for the amount of effort that has been put forth. However we’ve managed to get by, it won’t sustain forever.
“I know what I have to say today is not going to make many of you happy, but it has to be said,” Steele continued. “I was taught from the time I was a little girl to stand up for what I believe in, and that’s what I’m here today to do. When I heard you guys are planning on giving yourselves a raise, I was like, what about us? I emailed each and every one of you. I took the time on my Thanksgiving day, after I put my daughter to bed, put an hour or more time and effort into it to let you know how I feel and how much we’re struggling. You know how many of you wrote me back? Four. You should be ashamed of yourselves and to your constituents, the people that put you in office. I pleaded for a raise for all of us in our bargaining unit, knowing full well that you are willing to give yourselves a raise and siphon some COVID money that you won’t give us.
“As an elected official, we’ve offered each and every one of you many times to come visit us at DSS,” Steele said, “see what we do every day, see not just what case workers do, but what we do at DSS and everybody else in our bargaining unit. The people at 9-1-1, I can’t speak about them because I don’t know about their job, but I know about us. Very few of you have taken us up on that offer, and as elected officials voting on something, you need to do your due diligence to educate yourselves on what you’re voting on. That’s what is the job, to know what you’re voting on. That’s what your constituents elect you for, to know that when you pass that vote, you educate yourself, you made a decision that you thoroughly researched. And the fact that so few of you have taken us up on that, discouraging’s not even the word. I’ve even had one of you email me back and said that he can’t spend the day doing what we do, do a day in our shoes, because you have to work too. I don’t think your constituents would like to know that you didn’t think that this job was important too, that they elected you for.
“You plan on spending $2 million of American Rescue Plan money on baseball fields,” she continued. “$12,500 is going to be given to Three Sisters Gifts to create an organic tea bar. $100,000 is going to be given to Southern Fare. Part of that includes beer service upgrades. Beer service upgrades! That’s an American Rescue Plan? Really? I’m completely in favor of supporting small business. I know many small business owners. I want everybody to succeed. But shouldn’t your priority be putting those funds towards forward-facing essential workers that ensure public health and safety? Premium pay and bonuses, that’s an approved spending source for that COVID relief money. I know, we have some in the small town where I live, where I’m on the board. Honestly, there needs to be more attention drawn on this matter. Maybe the more light we can shine on the problem, the better the possibility of a solution.
“And not that long ago, Mr. Weatherup, you told the local media, and I quote, ‘If it was just money, we’d give them more money, but that, I don’t think, is the issue. It probably contributes, but that doesn’t seem to be the issue. We can’t even get them to apply.’ Mr. Chairman, one directly correlates to the other. People aren’t applying because you aren’t paying them. Typists, in just name alone, are making $15-something an hour. They’re not just typists. They’re dealing with angry people walking up to their desk every day.
“So, here I am today begging you desperately to pass the MOU (Memorandum Of Understanding) that our bargaining unit sent over. It includes a $750 retention bonus every six months for the next two years, an eight percent increase in pay, a $50 a month bonus for all COVID essential workers for each month we worked during COVID, and an internal and external pay equity study. This is for all employees in our bargaining unit. We’re all for one, and one for all. We love Oswego and love serving our community, but we should be compensated fairly. Your solution to the current problem: the Human Resource Committee settled for a raise for the case workers. This is how many people you wanted to give a raise to (showing a short strip of paper, about three feet long), and this is how many people are in our bargaining unit that need a raise (dragging a strip of paper more than twice the width of the legislative chambers across the floor).”
Legislative Chairman James Weatherup responded:
“Just for a moment of clarity here,” he said, “and for the people that are signed up to speak next, who are more than welcome still to come, just know that later on today, the county has reached out to the CSEA, that represents many of the rank and file workers, to discuss overdue contract negotiations in 2023, which is nearly a year ahead of schedule. We recognize the need to adjust worker compensation to address rising costs for our employees and to address recruitment and retention challenges. So, optimistically, we can come to an agreement that works for both sides. The county is having an independent compensation study done.”
Following the chairman’s remarks, the pleas of the DSS workers continued. Eric Cronk was next.
“My main area of expertise is SNAP (food stamps) and HEAP (heating assistance),” Cronk began. “Ever since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, the Department of Social Services has been short-staffed and overworked. There are many reasons for this, the primary reason, I’m sure, is the compensation for these jobs and the inequality of pay as compared to other occupations.
“While department heads have difficult jobs,” he said, “I think it’s quite disrespectful that the highest-paid employees of the county are given bonuses for doing their jobs, while the lowest-paid employees of the county are compensated at such a rate that they are income-eligible for some of the very programs that we administer. This, to me, makes absolutely no sense.
“The people that you represent and employ cannot earn enough to make ends meet, yet your highest-compensated employees are rewarded. I am very discouraged to work for a government agency where the people doing the governing appear to have so little regard for their constituents. I find it shameful that those in charge accepting these bonuses knowing full well the condition of the people who work for them. And that you want to now also give yourselves raises, granted, thank you for reaching out to start negotiations again, but it’s too little, too late.
“I was told that the governing body of this county congratulated themselves for saving several million dollars in unfilled vacancies in various departments,” Cronk said. “Do you honestly believe that your work was the reason for the savings? Do you understand that you’re applauding yourselves for saving all that money through unfilled vacancies is a slap in the face to all of us who have to do the additional work that is left undone because of a vacancy? What Ms. Steele said earlier is correct. I had means to have interviews with people that had applied for a job, accepted an interview appointment, and not shown up, because we don’t get paid enough to do the jobs under the difficult conditions that we have to. I find it insulting that you know so little about the work conditions that we face daily. I truly hope the savings from the vacant positions will be put aside and available during the next round of negotiations with the unit. I find it more difficult every day to remember that the job I have is one I love. I could easily go to work in another county or work for another agency in this county and be compensated at a much higher rate, and every day it gets harder for me to find a reason not to do so.”
The next speaker was Brenda Lutestanski. Speaking on the last set of DSS contract negotiations, she said, “It did not do enough. There were approximately 20% of our membership who voted no. Sadly, many of them are no longer employed with the county as they were easily able to find superior employment opportunities elsewhere. They could simply no longer afford to continue working with us. We lost not only our colleagues, but we lost a tremendous level of experience and education, dedication, that is going to take us years to recover from. Many who left made the decision with a lot of struggle. They didn’t do it lightly, and compensation being better might have kept some of them in the county.
“There was a recent article stating that this legislature is giving yourselves a six percent increase,” Lutestanski continued. “A local law last year stated there’d be no increase until 2025, yet your part-time job will receive twice the percentage increase that we are looking at for our full-time employment for the next year.
“I also feel it is only fair and just that if some in the county are receiving COVID pay, then all who worked through those terrible, terrible months deserve the same. Many of our colleagues were still meeting with our clients face-to-face, some doing so in full hazmat suits. If the managers deserve to be compensated, then so do the front-line workers.
“We are all overworked and overwhelmed,” Lutestanski concluded. “We need more people to stay. The very best way that you can help us accomplish this would be to grant the COVID pay equal to that of the managers group and an increase in wages at least what you are giving yourselves.”
To be as transparent as possible on this issue and to provide some perspective, according to SeeThroughNY.net, Jessica Steele earns $35,262 at DSS. Eric Cronk earns $46,068. And Brenda Lutestanski earns $59,749.
The public hearing closed at 2:32 p.m., and the Legislature moved almost immediately on to Resolution GC-3: their pay raise.
Legislator and Democratic Minority Leader Frank Castiglia, however, was having none of it.
“Mr. Chairman and fellow legislators,” Castiglia began, “2014, I witnessed elected raises taken out of the budget. 2015 budget I saw elected raises taken out of the budget. Since that time, they have not been taken out. If this passes today, that’ll be seven years in a row that this county legislature has voted themselves a raise.
“We’ve got departments losing people. We’ve got departments operating shorthanded. They can’t fill their positions. You heard people speak on this today, how they’re hurting. And we’re going to vote ourselves raises. I myself cannot see why we would do this.
“At the last meeting,” Castiglia continued, “I asked to have this put into a public referendum. Let the public vote on whether or not we get raises. Today, I’m going to make a motion that we take these raises and go to a public referendum to be voted on at the time of our election. On the back of the ballot it would say whether you want to give the legislature a raise or not give them a raise. And I think that’s the way we should move forward, and I think that’s the way it should be from now on. We should not be deciding. We sit there in committee, and we say, ‘I have to abstain because what we’re voting on is a company that I work for, and I’m going to receive money, I’ll get benefits from you giving them money.’ Still, I know you can do it, because the law says you can. You can vote yourself a raise. The federal government does it. The state government does it. Why not us?
“Well,” Castiglia concluded, “because you can, doesn’t mean you should. So, I’m saying, let the people decide, not us.”
Castiglia’s motion was voted down 22-2 and was quickly followed by the same vote giving county legislators a raise, 22-2 with only the two Democratic legislators, Frank Castiglia and Marie Schadt, voting against it.
Here are those raises, some in three incremental steps effective Jan. 1 of 2023, 2024, and 2025:
The County Clerk’s salary will increase to the following three amounts upon each successive Jan. 1 through 2025: $94,563; $97,399; and $100,320.
The County Treasurer’s salary will increase to the following three amounts upon each successive Jan. 1 through 2025: $94,563; $97,399; and $100,320.
The County Sheriff’s salary will increase to the following three amounts upon each successive Jan. 1 through 2025: $114,889; $118,335; and $121,885.
Each County Legislator’s salary (not including the Chair of the Legislature, or the Majority and Minority Leaders) will remain at the following three amounts upon each successive Jan. 1 through 2025: $15,170; $15,170; and $15,170.
The Chair of the County Legislature’s salary will remain at the following three amounts upon each successive Jan. 1 through 2025: $33,371; $33,371; and $33,371.
The Majority and Minority Leaders’ salaries will remain at the following three amounts upon each successive Jan. 1 through 2025: $18,202; $18,202; and $18,202.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.