OSWEGO COUNTY - The Oswego County Legislature approved a resolution at its organizational meeting to waive all civil service testing fees in 2023. The initiative serves to remove a financial barrier to potential jobseekers, increase interest in open positions and encourage people to apply.

“Civil service test fees can sometimes pose a challenge to economically disadvantaged applicants,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup. “Waiving these fees is one step that we’re taking to attract more candidates and fill vacancies across our departments.”

