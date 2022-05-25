County of Oswego Industrial Development Agency to hold special meeting

OSWEGO COUNTY - The County of Oswego Industrial Development Agency will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1. This meeting will be held via telephone conference call using phone number 605-313-5709 and passcode 836369-. This meeting is open to the public.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.