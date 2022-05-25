OSWEGO COUNTY - The County of Oswego Industrial Development Agency will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1. This meeting will be held via telephone conference call using phone number 605-313-5709 and passcode 836369-. This meeting is open to the public.
County of Oswego Industrial Development Agency to hold special meeting
