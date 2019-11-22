County offices and solid waste facilities closed Nov. 28 and 29 for Thanksgiving

OSWEGO COUNTY - All Oswego County offices and solid waste transfer stations will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28 and 29, for Thanksgiving.
Transfer stations will be open from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Nov. 30, with weigh scales closing at 11:30 a.m.
The Bristol Hill Landfill and Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28. The landfill and MRF will be open Friday, Nov. 29 for major haulers only from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
The Energy Recovery Facility is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, for permitted haulers only.
For more information on solid waste programs, call the solid waste office weekdays at 315-591-9200 or visit http://www.oswegocounty.com/dsw/index.html.
