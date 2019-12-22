OSWEGO – For the first time in 15 years, the County Legislature passed a balanced budget using no unappropriated funds to stabilize the tax rate.
In fact, that rate decreased for the first time in six years by one cent to $7.69 per $1,000 assessed value.
The total tax levy on the $217,835,827 budget came in at $45,485,655, reduced from $45,635,655 at Thursday, Dec 12’s final budget meeting by moving $150,000 from the Worker’s Compensation fund into the budget’s revenue column resulting in the one cent tax rate reduction.
According to Majority Leader Terry Wilbur, who offered the amendment to move the funds, the Worker’s Compensation fund previously stood at $4.6 million, an amount the county “has never come close to using.” Legislators approved the move, and the fund now stands at $4.45 million.
The full value of the county came in at $5,915,323,359.
According to County Administrator Phillip Church, the property tax levy decrease is mainly due to four factors, the first being the legislature’s decision to switch from a four-year to a two-year tax foreclosure process, followed by lower health insurance costs, improved sales tax revenues, and the initiation of a tax agreement with the James A. FitzPatrick nuclear power plant which removes the facility from the tax roll and places its payments into a non-levy revenue line in the budget. The utility is paying an amount comparable to what it would pay on the tax roll.
Retiring 25th District Legislator Frank Castiglia proposed amending the budget to increase funding for senior transportation services throughout the county by approximately $168,000 from $143,104 to $311,966. Castiglia emphasized the need to increase both nutrition and socialization services for seniors.
“How many people here (in the Legislature) eat just two times a week?” Castiglia asked. “Nobody. But yet, that’s what we’re saying we’re going to transport people to these nutrition centers, some of them one day a week, although it’s open three times, or maybe open twice. And then there are some we transport only two days a week and it’s open five days a week. Or, we transport them twice, and it’s open four days a week. But the point is, there are two things a good physician will tell you about senior citizens: they need nutrition, and they need socialization. And in order to get socialization, a lot of them don’t have any transportation to get there. We have to get better rural transportation. Where are you going to get the money from? I don’t know, but we come up with a lot of money for a lot of things. This is a service. That’s what we’re supposed to supply from this legislative body. It’s not a parking lot. It’s not an airport hangar. This is a service, and if we owe anything to anybody, it’s the senior citizens, and we need to make sure that their service is given to them. I know there’s Meals on Wheels. But the thing is, it’s socialization that these people need. And I’m asking you, please, vote in favor of this, and don’t think of it as money, think of it as a service. That’s what we’re here for. We’re here to supply a service to the public and the senior citizens are a major part of that.”
Castiglia later asked what percentage the $168,000 increase he was asking for was of the approximately $218 million budget. The answer is slightly less than eight one-hundredths of one percent.
The motion was defeated 18-5 with all five Democrats voting in favor and all no votes coming from Republicans.
Democratic 16th District Legislator Thomas Drumm proposed re-allocating $168,364 to hire four more children’s caseworkers.
“One of the recommendations this year,” Drumm said, “was the addition of eight new caseworkers. That addition passed unanimously, with bipartisan support in the Human Services Committee. I was thrilled to see we were at a zero, not utilizing fund balance, and the fact that we had eight caseworkers allocated in the budget. To my disappointment, those eight caseworkers didn’t carry through and didn’t make it through Human Services. Four of them were cut, with the money being allocated, if I’m correct to our Development and Efficiencies line. We don’t get too many opportunities, in my opinion, to do good work like was done in Human Services committee with these caseworkers. These caseworkers are tools for the Department of Social Services to go out on the front lines and protect children. We have to give department heads the tools and the opportunities to run their departments in the right way. And this more so than ever. This is children’s lives. This is life and death. And then to go and cut four of those positions is just not the right thing to do. This is a matter of the most importance. We’re talking about the children in our community.”
The motion was defeated 19-4 with the only votes in favor of the re-allocation coming from four Democrats.
This defeat was immediately followed by Legislator Castiglia’s motion to eliminate the raises proposed in the budget for the entire legislative body worth a total of $10,000. The motion was defeated 18-5 with only the Legislature’s five Democrats voting for the motion.
Although the meeting was preceded by a public hearing, there were no speakers.
