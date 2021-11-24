County proclaims November as Runaway Prevention Month

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County presented a proclamation designating November as Runaway Prevention Month to representatives from Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. (OCO). Each year in the U.S., 1 in 30 teens and 1 in 10 young adults experience some form of homelessness. Roughly 25% of them have reported that abuse and/or assault in the home environment is a contributing factor. OCO strives to raise awareness about this issue, provide support and assistance to families and introduce young people to available resources to help them to make safe, healthy and productive choices. If a person or someone they know needs assistance, call the OCO Homeless Services Hotline at 1-877-342-7618 weekdays and 211 after hours. Pictured from left are: Thomas Drumm, District 16; Michael Yerdon, District 1; Ellen Lazarek, prevention services coordinator, OCO, Inc.; Phil Lamb, homelessness program manager, OCO, Inc.; John Zanewych, board president, OCO, Inc.; Committee Chairman Roy E. Reehil, District 5; James Karasek, District 22; service dog Isabel; and Tim Stahl, District 20.
