County recognizes telecommunicators

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature recently designated April 10 to 16 as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. Telecommunicators are a vital link between our community and emergency services. They provide voice and computer support – including pre-arrival instructions – for first responders in emergency medical services, law enforcement and fire response services. The Legislature’s Public Safety Committee presented the proclamation to Oswego County E-911 Dispatch Coordinator Susan Buske. Pictured from left are Frank Castiglia, Jr., District 25; Richard Kline, District 12; Buske; Committee Chairman Marc Greco, District 24; Committee Vice Chairman Nathan Emmons, District 15; Laurie Mangano, District 17; and Frank Bombardo, District 7.
