County recommends providing $1.4 million in ARPA funds to 13 applicants

OSWEGO COUNTY – For the past few months, the county has been handing out some of the federal ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds entrusted to it with the intent to help mitigate the physical and financial hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic.
County Legislative Chairman James Weatherup appointed a task force to evaluate applications received from county residents and to make recommendations to the full Legislature as to how much funding to approve towards each application.
On Nov. 28, committees of the Legislature, in coordination with that task force recommended that $1,403,505 be disbursed among 13 projects as described in the following:
Farnham, Inc. requested $195,495 for a project aimed at combating opioid and alcohol use disorders, increasing the number of certified Recovery Pee Advocates and Substance Abuse Counselors. The committee recommended allocating $97,474 in ARPA funds and the remainder from the proceeds of an opioid settlement won by the state, a portion of which was awarded to Oswego County.
Oswego’s 3 Sisters Gifts applied for $25,000 to replenish inventory, create an organic tea bar, and expand their current offerings. The committee recommended funding of half their request, $12,500.
The Town of Hannibal applied for $44,250, which they will match, to create a skate park, improved playground facilities, a waterless restroom, and a nine-hole disc golf course at the park at 824 County Route 34. The committee recommended fully funding their request for $44,250.
St. Luke Residential Health Care Facility, Inc. applied for $489,684 for the replacement and upgrade of air ventilation systems. The committee recommended funding the replacement of air units in 80 nursing home rooms at a cost of $304,368.
The Fulton Family YMCA applied for $49,264 to expand childcare for children six months old to five years old. The committee recommended the YMCA’s request be totally funded for $49,264.
Beautifully Bold Enterprises, LLC, doing business as Renewed Vitality applied for $25,000 to include red light therapy booths at their Fulton facility. The booths are used in the treatment of COVID-19. The committee fully recommended the funding of their request for $25,000.
The town of Schroeppel made two requests of the committee: one for $1,060,000 for the Bankrupt Road Water District which will provide clean water to 270 residential and commercial properties. The town has secured $6.2 million in funding towards the project thus far and is asking for help covering the remaining balance needed to complete the project. The committee recommended funding of $250,000 towards the water district.
The town of Schroeppel’s second request was for $35,000 to conduct a feasibility study for a new sewage treatment plant in the town. The committee approved the full request of $35,000.
Hospitable Pineapple, LLC, doing business as Southern Fare in downtown Oswego applied for $240,896 for upgrades in cold storage, beer service, flooring, windows, and a hot water tank. The committee recommended $100,000 in funding.
CNY Arts Center, Inc. applied for $250,000 to cover the remaining costs of the DRI (Fulton’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative) project for which they previously received $352,000. The additional $250,000 will allow them to begin and complete the project thereby allowing them to re-open next summer. The committee recommended fully funding their request of $250,000.
Oswego Little League, Inc. has applied for $225,000 for lighting the Lagoe Little League field. The committee recommended $75,000 in funding be approved.
Thank a Service Member, Inc. has applied for $50,000 to help support programming for local veterans with programs such as scholarship assistance, flag ceremonies, veterans reintegration programs, community engagement, and support to many veterans-oriented organizations. The committee recommended fully funding their request of $50,000.
The Agricultural Society of Oswego County, doing business as the Oswego County Fair, has applied for $179,500 to upgrade electrical service, speakers and audio equipment, bathrooms, and to purchase three new sets of bleachers for the ground and stage area. The committee recommended funding $110,376 of their request.
In total, of $2,869,089 requested, the committee recommend funding of $1,403,505.
