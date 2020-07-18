OSWEGO COUNTY – What seems simple so often is not. Nothing makes that more obvious than government. Take the recent rental assistance program offered up by the county’s Economic Development and Planning Committee at the July 9 meeting of the full Legislature.
A little over $360,000 was left over from a previous $600,000 state grant aimed at helping veterans in need of mobile home replacement. Some in the Legislature along with the county’s Community Development office sought to repurpose that leftover money to help county residents who’ve fallen on hard times due to COVID, specifically with paying 3-months-worth of their rent. Sounds rather straight-forward, doesn’t it? Here’s a look at the intricate contortions government goes through to make the apparently simple happen as told by the chairman of the Economic Development and Planning Committee, Tim Stahl, 20th District (Town of Oswego) legislator.
“This was a state program that was offered through Housing Community Renewal,” Stahl began, “which is usually a low to moderate income, targeted funding from the state. I believe it is also in partnership with HUD. The purpose of that original grant, back in 2016, was to replace broken down mobile homes for veterans. That was the program that our Community Development office applied for and was awarded. And they were not able, there was not enough interest, to fully expend that money ($600,000). It was a very niche area, veterans who need their mobile home replaced. There were some people it helped, and I can only imagine testimony from the Community Development office would say that it was a Godsend for the few people who were helped by it, but probably looking back, I think they wished they had opened up that application process to allow for other folks in addition too, maybe giving priority to veterans, but not necessarily limiting it to veterans. So, that program has expired. They had a six-month extension so they could see if there was any other way to expend it, because the state is pretty specific on certain funds. Sometimes they’re very open if you call them and say, ‘Hey, I’ve got 100 grand I couldn’t spend. I’ve got this other idea. Would you let me spend it on this?’ Sometimes, if they’re open to it, they’d let you do it.”
But in this case, Stahl said, the state was adamant. They had to send the leftover $350,000 back.
So, the grant closed sometime around March, according to Stahl, and in the process of telling the state the county Community Development office was going to send the money back, the state said they were offering a new program and that if Community Development were interested, instead of applying for it, they could use that money for the new program. But there was debate locally over how it would be used.
“The portion of the grant that was going to be used for renters,” Stahl said, “that’s always been a bit of a discussion with a number of folks on our legislature, because the idea is, those who really need it, we want to help. That’s the whole point. We really have a lot of services available to those who really need it. This program, where the funds were originally allocated, was more towards our veterans. So, through my committee, we discussed it quite a bit, what came out of it was, we would like this new program, in as much as we’re allowed – it’s tricky because the state controls their programs, you can’t really just go change their rules – so what we’re working out specifically on this program is working in partnership with our veterans’ director to solicit folks who are veterans who this could help, who have been affected by COVID, who maybe are having trouble paying their rent. My understanding is, especially with the federal monies drying up in August for unemployment, that there could be a bit of a crunch after August. So, my understanding of this program was this is going to provide funding for folks who have been affected to pay for their rent for those three months only, August, September, October. So, although it is going to help renters, and traditionally some folks had an issue with funding renters with government money because the idea is renters are not paying house taxes. But many of them are still paying taxes throughout the city and the county. So, there still could be an argument made that it is helping tax payers.
“We are not allowed to require additional of our grants,” Stahl continued. “We can’t go in and say, ‘The state says to offer this, but we’re going to only give it to people who are left-handed.’ We’re not allowed to do that. But what we can do is, we can solicit actively people in the veteran world who would like to apply. That’s our plan of attack, to work with that (veterans’ office) director, Jamie Hamlin, and really make sure there are people in that population who need it and that they have an opportunity to apply.
“We’re not going to be allowed to only give it to veterans. Right now, it’s open. When this goes through, anyone who can show that they are eligible, based on state eligibility, is allowed to apply. So, we’re going to reach out proactively to our veterans through people I believe would know if someone needs help, and that’s our veterans’ office, to make sure they can apply. It’s not saying we’re going to give preferential treatment to them, because we’re not allowed to do that, but what it is saying is, we make sure we get the application in the hands of our veterans.”
County Legislator Marie Schadt (D – Town of Oswego) raised an objection to the passage of the resolution that would approve the county’s involvement in this rental assistance program. Her objection centered on her belief the federal government would soon approve a second stimulus package, and the county therefore had no business or need to involve itself in what Schadt considered a bailout of landlords.
“If you ask me,” Schadt said at the July 9 meeting, “this is a safety net for landlords. There’s a $100 billion package right now, a stimulus package, in Washington, for renters, landlords, small businesses. I really think we should do a mass email to the veterans, work with Jamie (Hamlin), to put funding out there for veterans. I see this as nothing more than a landlords’ safety net. I’m sorry. I’m a landlord. Guess what? It’s what you signed up for, the risks and perils, and everything. But this should be directed toward the veterans. I have a serious problem with it. I think it should be tabled. There’s $100 billion of stimulus coming, another one. This could easily be tabled.”
Speaking after the meeting, in response to Schadt’s objection, Stahl said, “My concern with this specific situation is that although that could happen (the second stimulus package), and for people who’ve been affected, that would probably be very much welcomed, we just don’t know. And with anything what we’ve seen on the federal side is things get tied up, today we hear something might be coming, and then tomorrow it doesn’t. And with this one being such a quick turnaround, that money has to be completely spent by the end of this year. So, either we send that $350,000 back to the state, and we hope that they do something good with it, but that money sent back to the state, that money doesn’t go to help veterans, that doesn’t go to some pool of veterans’ money. That was money that came out of the low-income Housing Community Renewal program we then said we wanted to give to veterans. That was a thing we did locally. So, even if we do return that money, there’s no guarantee, and some have argued there’s no chance, that it would go to help the folks, especially here in Oswego County. This was at least a way to guarantee that, that money will be spent in Oswego County. Do I guarantee that every single person who is going to be helped is a veteran? I would say absolutely not. But do I believe that we’re going to get that application in the hands of veterans so that they can be helped? That I do believe. I hope, and I believe, that this is going to make real change to folks in our community, and I think it’s going to do it quickly, and I’ve got to tell you, I’m not going to hold my breath and wait for the federal government to act.
“The type of people who are going to be helped by this,” Stahl said, “are going to be folks who have truly been hurt by COVID, which I think we’re going to say are not maybe that same population that’s just rewarding the landlords.”
Nevertheless, those who were down and nearly out prior to COVID, those who were already unemployed or homeless, will probably not be eligible for this help.
“I can’t speak to that with 100% knowledge,” Stahl said. “What I’ve been told from the guidelines of this grant, you have to show an actual financial affect from COVID. If you can’t show that COVID changed your life, financially speaking, then I would not think that you would be eligible. And that is spelled right out in the grant. You have to show a tangible effect from COVID.”
“What I would encourage people,” Stahl concluded, “and we would love to see veterans applying, if they believe they’re eligible, but if they’re unsure, they should reach out to our Community Development office, and reach out to either Dave Turner, who is the director, or Donna Scanlon, who is administer of this program. And if they are veterans, they can reach out to our veterans’ department, and they will help them, walk them through, even to the point where, I believe, they will help fill out the application.”
The resolution easily passed, 23-2.
BOX
In other business, the legislature hired back all 19 court attendants previously laid off early on in the COVID crisis, according to its resolution, “due to the lack of reimbursement from the State of New York; and whereas, the Unified Court System has agreed to resume reimbursement for some or all of said positions and the courts have requested the court attendants be reinstated.”
The legislature also extended the present county purchasing freeze, originally set to expire July 9, to instead expire on Sept. 10. Accordingly, “all procurements, except for those related to COVID-19 emergency response, are subject to authorization by the County Administrator and Chairman of the Legislature.”
The legislature also “recapitalized the COVID Response Account created earlier this year with $100,000 from Unappropriated Fund Balance. The fund was initially capitalized at $500,000. The fund is being utilized to procure PPE for county and local response agencies, COVID expenses in various departments such as Health, Public Information, Emergency Management, Sheriff, etc., COVID personnel costs, technology for remote work, service and meetings, quarantine and isolation expenses, and others. The funds have been diligently used only for necessary COVID response and a full accounting detail is available for inspection.
“The account has just under $57,000 remaining. Unfortunately, we anticipate this will not be enough to adequately fund the response in the near term. The county is still fielding PPE requests, incurring preventive and monitoring costs, and the recent outbreak in the agricultural community demonstrates the likelihood of continuing expenses in the near future.”
