Course begins Sept. 13 – Sign up today to begin EMT training

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Emergency Management Office has partnered with the Donald McFee Memorial Ambulance Service, Brewerton Fire Department and North Shore Volunteer Ambulance Service to offer emergency medical technician (EMT) training this fall.

Donald McFee Memorial Ambulance Service, 52 Watson Ave., Mexico hosts a course that begins on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The class meets from 6-9:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Classes are also scheduled from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. every other Saturday beginning on Sept. 17, before wrapping up with the New York State psychomotor skills exam on Saturday, Jan. 7. The cost for this course is $775.

