Course begins Sept. 13 – Sign up today to begin EMT training

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Emergency Management Office has partnered with the Donald McFee Memorial Ambulance Service, Brewerton Fire Department and North Shore Volunteer Ambulance Service to offer emergency medical technician (EMT) training this fall.
Donald McFee Memorial Ambulance Service, 52 Watson Ave., Mexico hosts a course that begins on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The class meets from 6-9:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Classes are also scheduled from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. every other Saturday beginning on Sept. 17, before wrapping up with the New York State psychomotor skills exam on Saturday, Jan. 7. The cost for this course is $775.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.