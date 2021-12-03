Court upholds New Haven Planning Board’s approval of cement plant

OSWEGO – The last-ditch efforts of 10 New Haven, Darrow Rd., residents, adamant in their opposition to a cement plant constructed in their midst, were dealt a serious legal setback Monday, Nov. 29, as State Supreme Court Judge Gregory Gilbert dismissed their lawsuit against its owners and the town and affirmed the New Haven Planning Board’s August conditional approval of the cement plant’s site plan application.
The residents have not yet made a decision on whether to appeal the court’s decision, Fred Ringwald, one of the 10 Darrow Rd. plaintiffs, said Tuesday morning.
Asked for his reaction to Judge Gilbert’s ruling, Ringwald said, “I disagree with him. What’s the purpose of the law if we’re not going to follow it?”
Ringwald here is referencing New Haven’s Local Law Number 2 of 2001 which speaks to the issue of unenclosed manufacturing sites. The cement plant is presently unenclosed. The judge dismissed the residents’ arguments based on that local law in the following from his decision:
“Petitioners claim that the use of the land by Circle T for an unenclosed batch plant is expressly prohibited by Local Law No. 2. Local Law No. 2 applies only to site plan approval and provides as follows:
‘B. The following uses are not permitted within the Town of New Haven after the elective date of this local law:
“Junkyards, machinery-wrecking yards, dumps, manufacturing fuels and explosives. unenclosed manufacturing or processing of goods and materials. Storage of toxic chemicals in a manner that could be injurious to human, animal and biological life are not permitted. Exempted are New York State licensed applicators and junkyards complying with Local Law No. 1 of 1999.’
“The enclosed manufacturing or processing of goods and materials presents no issue at all for anyone submitting a site plan for approval. As previously noted the Town’s site plan approval of the batch plant was conditional in this respect stating as follows:
‘Applicant shall submit a plan to the town of New Haven to enclose the batch plant. Such plan shall be submitted within one (1) year from the date of any approval of the batch plant. If applicant fails to timely submit the plan, then the plant’s operations shall immediately cease.’
“The Town does not have zoning district regulations. New Haven Town Law No. 2 applies only to site plan requirements. The site plan requirements under Local Law No. 2 as stated above were not adopted pursuant to Town Law Section 262. Simply stated, the use of the property by Circle T is not a use prohibited by zoning ordinance. The Town took the site plan requirements into consideration by providing that Circle T is to submit a plan to enclose the batch plant within one year or immediately cease operations if it fails to do so.
“The other provision from New Haven Local Law No. 2 referenced by petitioners is Section 5.10 which provides general site plan standards stating as follows:
‘The following general standards are hereby adopted for the control of uses for any commercial and industrial uses, and no such use shall be expanded, permitted, established, maintained or conducted which shall be likely to cause:
‘Noise, perceptible beyond the boundaries of the lot occupied by such use causing the same.’
“The complaints by petitioners, for the most part, center on noise caused by batch plant operations and trucks frequenting the batch plant. Again, this is not a matter of a zoning law but a site plan requirement and the use of the property by Circle T would not be prohibited even though it creates noise perceptible beyond the boundaries of the lot that it occupies. The same is also a general site plan requirement and subject to interpretation rather (than) a specific requirement that could properly be basis for site plan approval to be withdrawn causing cessation of the use. The Town also took this site plan provision into consideration with conditions as follows:
‘Applicant shall plant arborvitae along the property line between the batch plant and resident no. 8. which is the southern border of the southwest comer of the batch plant, as delineated on Geologist Giles’ noise study, incorporated herein by reference.
‘Applicant shall install buffering such as a wooden fence, earthen barrier (berm) and vegetative barrier to north side of the batch plant. Applicant shall install an L-shaped 8-foot wood privacy fence on top of the berm near resident no. 5, as delineated on Geologist Giles’ noise study, incorporated herein by reference.
‘Applicant shall ensure that all vehicles under its control related to the batch plant, entering and leaving the site, shall travel in a southerly direction down Darrow Road toward County Route 6, and follow the traffic mitigation plan submitted by applicant on April 2,2021, incorporated herein by reference. Applicant will inform all other vehicles of the traffic mitigation plan and advise them to follow the plan.’
“Additionally, the conditional site plan approval limited the hours of operation of the batch plant.
“Again, the town took the site plan requirements into consideration and if the petitioners have a complaint with the approval, it is that the town didn’t do enough to address their concerns.
“There is a significant distinction between planning, as with New Haven Local Law No. 2, and zoning, which the Town never enacted.”
Ringwald stands by the validity of Local Law Number 2.
“That’s my point,” he said, “and that’s why I disagree with his (Gilbert’s) decision. And I think we’re paying far too little attention to the environmental impacts. Both he and the town are ignoring the fact that Circle-T has failed to keep their word on many occasions that we’ve documented.”
The plant is up and running. Ringwald described its effect and what he sees as violations of the promises the plant’s owners (Jason Simmons and Circle-T) made to the town.
“It’s loud,” Ringwald said. “And the truck traffic is much greater, and the road’s already being damaged, and they’re operating at hours outside the commitment they made to the town for when they’d be operating. We’ve observed them washing down their trucks away from the catch basin that they claimed was going to protect the environment from all the runoff. I see uncovered loads. I’m up the road a bit. I’m about 1,000 feet away. I’ve got neighbors who have it far worse.”
The noise, he said, “is quite unpleasant. It has interfered with my ability to take a nap in the afternoon sometimes.”
He said the noise goes on “generally” all day long. “Sometimes they’ll quit by dark, and sometimes they go on well past that,” he said. “And they’re often starting prior to 6 a.m. But on Monday through Saturday, you can almost guarantee to hear them by six.
“I would compare it (the noise) to being at an industrial site listening to the noise of heavy machinery. And the required truck backup alarms are particularly annoying, and they’re going all the time. They’re quite annoying, quite loud.”
Aside from the noise, there’s the traffic.
“We’re seeing an awful lot more,” Ringwald said, “not just the heavy truck traffic, including heavy trucks going north on Darrow Rd. when they committed to having them all go only south, but also a whole lot more of the workers’ pickup trucks and people running errands from the plant. So, we’re just seeing an awful lot more traffic in general.”
All in all, Ringwald summarized the plant’s effect this way:
“It’s change the entire complexion of this neighborhood,” he said. “It’s no longer a tranquil, rural neighborhood that attracted us all to move here. And it’s probably lowered my property value by about 40%.”
And lastly, he expressed his disappointment with the court’s ruling.
“I’m beyond disappointed,” he said. “We have local government and local jurisprudence that isn’t respecting our local law and is paying more attention to the money than they are to the citizens.”
Two other arguments offered by the residents in their lawsuit, one on the propriety of the Planning Board’s SEQRA (State Environmental Quality Review Act) review, and the other claiming the Planning Board’s decision was “arbitrary and capricious.” Judge Gilbert rejected both of these arguments.
Certainly the heaviest blow to the residents’ case came in Gilbert’s rejection of the application of Local Law Number 2 to the Planning Board’s approval of the cement plant. In short, it came down to one main issue: there is no zoning ordinance in the town of New Haven.
The residents’ attorney, Ari Goldberg of Barclay Damon, declined to comment on Gilbert’s decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.