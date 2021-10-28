Courtney Yawman is the Democratic county legislative candidate for District 7, representing portions of Mexico. She will be facing independent candidate Amanda Magro and Republican candidate Frank Bombardo. All three candidates are new to county politics. The current incumbent legislator is not running for re-election.
The following was submitted by Courtney Yawman:
Growing up in Oswego County I developed a love of the land and the beauty of our natural resources of farming and agriculture. During my high school years I was involved in equine education through BOCES and our local agriculture programs. After high school I attended Morrisville State where I achieved my bachelors degree in equine science and business management.
The foundation of my education from the programs offered through Oswego County BOCES and Morrisville State led to a career with a horse sales company as a sales coordinator and stallion account manager.
Our family settled back in Mexico and I appreciate every day that I am able to look out over the small farm our family has worked to build. We need to secure the future of agriculture for not only our farmers and farms in our county but also for future generations of farmers.
I decided to run because I wanted to become more involved with our community and help create and contribute to an inclusive and thriving community for future generations. I want my children to have opportunities close to home so that they do not feel they need to leave to pursue a career.
My goal if elected is to address the multitude of concerns we are facing regarding the population decline within our county. Affordable and safe daycare is in short supply and is affecting families in a big way throughout the county, improving this will be a big goal of mine. I will also be focusing on expanding and bringing in new businesses to help increase the job market. We should be attracting bigger companies and helping to facilitate opportunities for new businesses to be opened.
