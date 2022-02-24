COVID-19 vaccination clinic March 3 in Mexico

MEXICO - ConnextCare, in partnership with the Mexico Academy and Central School District, will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for eligible New Yorker’s age five and above. The clinic will be held from 2-5 p.m. on March 3 at the Mexico Middle School gymnasium, 16 Fravor Road, Mexico.
Walk-ins are welcome but registration is encouraged. Registration deadline is March 2. To register visit https://www.connextcare.org/COVID19
