COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Feb. 3 is cancelled due to weather

OSWEGO – The COVID-19 vaccination scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 3 at the Oswego High School, 2 Buccaneer Blvd. has been cancelled due to the winter storm warning in the forecast.
Oswego County Health Department staff are working to notify all those who made appointments. Notifications will be done through email, so people should look for a message with information about their appointment.
The clinic has been re-scheduled for Monday, Feb. 7. It will run from 3:30-6 p.m. at the Oswego High School
