COVID-19 vaccine clinic March 8

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department hosts a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for county residents from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8 at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, located at 70 Bunner St. in Oswego.

The clinic will offer all Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster doses as well as doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech primary series vaccine for those aged five and up. At-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to those getting vaccinated, while supplies last.

