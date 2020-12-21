OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department is investigating confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the following businesses:
Good Guys Barber Shop, 501 S. Second St., Fulton: Friday, Dec. 18, between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 19, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
LaParilla Restaurant, 156 W. Second St., Oswego: Wednesday, Dec. 16, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 17, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.; and Friday, Dec. 18, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Wade’s Diner, 176 E. Ninth St., Oswego: Friday, Dec. 18 between 9 and 9:30 a.m.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said that people who visited the shop or restaurants during those times may have been exposed to the virus and should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.
“Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell,” he said. “People experiencing these symptoms should call their health care provider from home. They should not go to emergency departments unless they are experiencing life-threatening symptoms.”
Information on possible public exposures is now posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at:
This location was made public because the health department’s investigation showed there is a possibility of exposure to members of the public. “This is consistent with the department’s policy of notifying the public when investigations of positive cases determine there is a possibility that people who couldn’t be identified or contacted may have been exposed,” Huang said.
Oswego County officials said it is imperative for everyone to follow the advice of the Health Department; practice preventative measures and comply with isolation and quarantine rules.
“Social distancing and wearing a face mask will help reduce the spread of the virus and limit your chance of exposure,” said Huang. “Wash your hands frequently and avoid social gatherings of any size – even between family members who don’t live together. Social gatherings are a major factor in spreading the coronavirus.”
For more information, call the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
New York State provides online links to report violations of health and safety restrictions and requirements for businesses, gatherings and individuals. To file a complaint about a business, location or incident in your community, go to https://mylicense.custhelp.com/app/ask. To file a complaint against your employer or place of work, go to https://labor.ny.gov/workerprotection/laborstandards/coronavirus-complaints.shtm.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the sole local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response over all persons and entities within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response and reporting.
