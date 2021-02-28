OSWEGO — Retired and active police checking for COVID at the doors of county buildings has cost $884,000 plus fringe benefits as of Feb. 11, according to Democratic Legislative Minority Leader Marie Schadt.
And though she’s been told month after month the process will only go on another week or two, it goes on, Schadt said, week after week with no end in sight.
“I think it’s an incredible waste of money,” Schadt said recently. “We could use it so much more appropriately. That job could be done by a clerk. Why couldn’t someone working remotely at home be brought in for this at no additional money? I’m just looking at this from a business standpoint. I find this to be very costly, not the way Republicans usually look at things. The devil’s in the details.”
Prior to COVID there was no police presence at the doors of the County Building or the DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles). At first, Schadt said, the county posted two officers at the doors. Now it’s down to one.
County Administrator Philip Church shares some of Schadt’s concerns, though he could not confirm the amount spent so far on the police presence at county building doors.
“I don’t know that $884,000 is the correct amount,” Church said. “I haven’t seen the breakdown, but that all is part of an application for FEMA (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) reimbursement because it’s COVID-related, and we have submitted applications for the reimbursement and are waiting for the reply back. It’s under review right now.”
“I don’t care who they say is paying it,” Schadt said. “We’re ultimately paying it. I just find it overkill at the highest level. You’ve got to keep a lid on it. I’m not saying they’re doing a bad job, but it’s like we’re bringing a gun to a knife fight. It’s just a lot of overkill.”
Schadt estimates the officers working the doors are paid about $22 an hour plus about half again as much in benefits.
Church said the pay scale for testing visitors at the doors of the County Building, the DMV, or the Department of Social Services, depends on whether the officer is “a deputy or a retired deputy.” He said retired deputies are paid less per hour than active deputies and do not receive the same, if any, benefits. Active deputies are paid their present wage plus benefits.
“We could have gone out and hired a company to do it, I guess,” Church said, “but we have an available cadré of people, retired deputies, court attendants that weren’t working when this first began, so we went to that pool of people because they have the security experience.”
Church believes this system was instituted “by public emergency order. The Legislature didn’t do it. In a pandemic, it’s under the Health Department, and it may have stemmed early on from state guidelines or state executive order, I’m not sure. That’s what we’re looking into, to see if we can pull back on this, because, particularly in the winter, we want to be able to safely re-open some of the doors that have been closed. It’s a hardship for people to get around the buildings to the single entrances that are open. And if it’s no longer necessary as a pandemic response, we want to be able to end that activity.
“We are now reviewing and have been in discussions with the Health Department whether it’s necessary anymore,” Church continued. “We want to be able to move away from that system if we can. I don’t think it’s going to last much longer. We’re going to make that decision based on what the common sense safety procedures are to keep the public safe and our employees safe.”
