OSWEGO COUNTY - A law passed by the state Legislature that is supposed to save counties money is actually going to have the opposite effect, Oswego County officials say.
Criminal justice reform adopted this year is supposed to save money by reducing the number of inmates being held in local jails waiting for trials or court dates. The number of inmates is being reduced by eliminating bail for non-violent crimes and reducing the amount of time lawyers have for gathering information for their cases.
But Oswego County Administrator Philip Church and Oswego County Sheriff Donald Hilton said the reform not only is going to cost counties more money, but it also could lead to some offenders being let out of jail to walk the streets and possibly commit more crimes.
Here is what the criminal justice reform does:
n Eliminates cash bail for most defendants to ensure an individual’s wealth is no longer the determining factor for pre-trial detention while awaiting their day in court. Instead of being held in jail on bail, the defendant would be given an appearance ticket telling them when and where to appear in court.
n Requires the prosecution and defense to share all information in their possession well in advance of trial and enables defendants to review evidence the prosecution possesses prior to pleading guilty to a crime. This sharing of information — called discovery — has to be complete within 15 days of a person’s arrest.
n Addresses excessively long pre-trial periods to reduce the backlog of criminal cases by requiring courts to increase accountability, reducing unnecessary delays, and ensuring all parties are prepared for trial.
Hilton said there is so much to this reform law that he has been working on plans to deal with it since Oct. 1. The law takes effect Jan. 1.
Church and Hilton said the new law could end up costing Oswego County nearly $800,000 in the first year. Much of that comes from additional personnel that would be needed to meet the law’s requirements.
Church and Hilton said if people are given appearance tickets and not put in jail on bail when arrested, many of them will never show up for their court dates. Then, they said, it will cost law enforcement more money to send officers out to arrest these people for not showing up for court.
More money also will be spent on discovery — putting together all the information from both sides of cases to present to the prosecuting lawyer and the defense lawyer. Since all this information will have to be compiled in 15 days, Hilton said he will need more staff (or have to pay more overtime) for deputies to get dispatch notes from the E-911 center, get evidence from a crime scene analyzed and have information from all witnesses put together in that short time frame.
This gathering of information also is going to affect the district attorney’s office, which will have to put together all the discovery information for the prosecution in the 15-day time frame.
“This is an enormous administrative cost for the prosecuting offices,” Church said. “They will need staffing increases such as paralegals, assistant DAs.”
“And this (all the gathering of information) will have to be done for every single arrest and every single ticket,” Hilton said.
In addition, there also is a new requirement for centralized arraignments, meaning all defendants must have legal representation the first time they appear in front of a judge and the arraignment must be held in a centralized location. Hilton said this will also cost more money in transportation of defendants to Oswego every time an arraignment is held. Right now, arraignments can be held in any town court if a judge is available. Often, though, a lawyer isn’t available to be with the defendant during the arraignment.
Also, Church said there will have to be holding cells in the Public Safety Center in Oswego and the centralized arraignment site will have to be staffed with assistant district attorneys to prosecute the cases and individual lawyers to defend the defendants.
“The cost of criminal justice reform far outweighs the savings of reducing the jail population,” Church said.
