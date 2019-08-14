Gov. Andrew Cuomo is coming to Fulton today (Aug. 14) and it seems he will tell city officials they have won the Central New York Downtown Revitalization Initiative award of $10 million.
Cuomo began making the fourth round DRI award announcements yesterday, going to Baldwin on Long Island and Peekskill in the Hudson Valley.
Fulton’s DRI application plan details $90 million of past investments, while introducing a new, transformative list of projects that would provide over $60 million of investment with a potential to create 571 new jobs and retain 495 jobs if the DRI is awarded. Job creation, small business investment, and a more accessible downtown is this year’s blueprint for success.
The plan also included a video that people could watch to learn more abut the city’s plans. The video can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/ilovefultonny/
The city’s DRI plan was submitted to the state May 31.
The city’s 2019 submission builds on recent successes including obtaining nearly $1 million in state funding for trail development along the Oswego River and CNY Arts Center opening its doors in April 2019 after securing donations and state grants.
Both were proposed in the city’s previous DRI applications. Other successes highlighted in the plan include the ongoing development of the Nestle site, Oswego Health investments, housing developments, and small business investments that are creating jobs.
(0) comments
