FULTON – Michael Curtis was originally studying to be a teacher, while Christian Dempsey started out as a driver manager/dispatcher for a trucking company. Eventually, serving in law enforcement became their common goal, and recently they rose to the ranks of chief and deputy chief respectively of the Fulton Police Department.

“Chief Curtis has served the Fulton Police Department for many years. He has a drive for excellence, a calm yet effective demeanor and a skillset that excels in leadership, public safety and community engagement,” said City of Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “His leadership will prove to be an asset as he moves the department and the city forward in various areas. And Deputy Chief Dempsey, with his years of service, experience as an SRO officer, and leadership within the force make him a great person to assume that role and lead the team with Chief Curtis.”

