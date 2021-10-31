Dan Barney runs for New Haven town supervisor

NEW HAVEN – It’s been a rather unusual political journey for Dan Barney. He’s presently New Haven’s acting deputy town supervisor and is now running for his first official term as the town’s elected supervisor. He is being challenged by town Councilman Frederick Wilbur, who lost to Barney in the Republican primary in June, and Connie Douglas, neither of whom could be contacted for comment.
Barney became acting supervisor upon the consecutive resignations of Deputy Supervisor Bill Rombough and Supervisor Tim Teifke. Just before resigning, Teifke appointed Barney as his deputy in March of 2021, leaving Barney to assume the role of acting deputy town supervisor.
“Between Tim Teifke and I,” Barney said in a recent interview, “we’ve initiated some change that’s taking us in a better direction.”
Does Barney hope to continue what Teifke began? “Yes,” he said, “that’s my goal.”
Barney’s involvement in New Haven politics stems, he said, from “discrepancies” he and Teifke saw in New Haven’s assessments.
“We had some shady business going on,” he said. “There was preferential treatment. It was obvious.
“We knew that there were certain things about how our town was being run. It wasn’t the way it should be. It reached a boiling point in 2017 when New York state sent us a letter stating that they were going to raise the overall value of our town from $135 million up to $150 million with no explanation, a 15% increase, and this happened at the same exact time that we had historic flooding along our south shore of Lake Ontario. Many people were unable to get to their camps and homes. We actually in 2017 and 2019 had a loss of acreage in our town. We had our shoreline getting washed away and docks and boats ramps and marinas getting destroyed under water, black mold issues, a lot going on at the same time that New York state told us they were going to raise the value of our town. It doesn’t sit well with me. I’m not the kind of guy that takes anything sitting down, and I urged our assessor to push back.
“The same year that many people couldn’t even get to their homes and camps, they’re told that their taxes are getting raised. And it just wasn’t right. We really didn’t know all the ins and outs. Tim and I were both new to this.”
They felt litigation would cost too much, “and then you have to justify it to the people. So, it was tough to go that route.”
Barney is not a fan of state politics and policies.
“In my opinion,” he said, “New York state is spending money on all the wrong programs. They want to help people that don’t want to get up and work. I don’t want to sound extreme, but it falls on the back of the taxpayers, and I’ve got a problem with it. It’s out of control.”
But regarding New Haven, he said, “I want to bring business to our town. Our town is a town that has slowly and steadily increased in population over the years, and, believe it or not, we’ve actually gone backwards as far as business commerce. At one point our town had a Key Bank, three different gas stations, and two bars, and now we have the same two bars and one gas station. But last year, we did add a Dollar General. I was instrumental in bringing that about. I worked very hard, very diligently behind the scenes, with the engineering firm, helped it happen. There was a couple different sites that they were looking at that would have involved shutting down existing businesses, and I didn’t want to see any business shut down, so I worked with them to help them end up where they’re at now, which was two-and-a-half acres of property that I don’t think anybody in our town ever thought was going to be used for anything. So, that was a really good thing. And this year, we’ve seen some sales tax revenue come back to us because of the Dollar General. So, that’s a great thing.”
The recent construction of a cement plant on the mostly residential Darrow Road and the ensuing almost year-long battle between the road’s residents, the owner of the cement plant, and the town’s Planning Board, tore the townspeople apart in ways they’d probably never seen here before. Barney spoke on his views of that situation.
“I really don’t know about the concrete plant,” he said. “Even though it’s going to bring business and 10 jobs to start with, it’s always hard to get behind a project that divides a community. I’m all for new business coming in. See, here’s the problem. Our town doesn’t have zoning. It’s a good thing, and it’s a bad thing. We have many people in our town that do not want to be told what to do by seven people. You put together a Zoning Board of Appeals, and so on and so forth, and people feel like they lose control. But, here’s the problem. Right now, we don’t have a designated commercial zone. We don’t have designated agricultural districts. We don’t have an industrial zone. So, legally, it’s impossible to tell somebody that they can’t do something on their property. The Planning Board has certain regulations in place as far as the site plan review and the SEQR (State Environmental Quality Review) that they abide by, but it’s very difficult to say you can’t put a concrete batch plant in this neighborhood because it’s a residential neighborhood when we don’t have any designated residential neighborhoods. Our entire town throughout, from one end to the other, is what’s known as mixed use. It’s multi-use neighborhoods. We have people that have automotive repair shops at their homes. I’m all for this because things are very tough in our state right now, and whatever we can do to help people get by and take care of them and their family, I’m all for it.
“But getting back to the concrete batch plant, I don’t really have an opinion, because it divided a community greatly, and there are still some hard feelings going on, there’s litigation going on, so, I’m not going to give any details as far as my personal view. I am pro-economic development. Everybody knows that. However, this is a project that divided a community in a big way, and whenever you have that happen, that’s never a good thing. I’m about trying to bring a community together.”
Other projects are continuing in New Haven.
“We’re doing our final water district nine right now,” Barney said. “You’re never going to have something like a Dunkin’ Donuts or a McDonald’s come in to an area unless they have water and sewer. We have water right now. There has not been any talk or proposals about a sewer district. So, that would be down the road. Right now, we’re doing our final water district. I can tell you one thing that is for certain, the Dollar General would not have come if we didn’t have town water. That’s just a fact. Businesses will not come without water. Now, the whole town will have water throughout. We’re finishing up all the districts that were incomplete. So that will be a game changer going forward. The big thing is from a safety standpoint. We had a lot of people were against the water. I was against it in the beginning because I didn’t want my tax bill to go up. But, when you look at all the facts, if one person’s life is saved because there was a water hydrant there, it was all worth it. From a town liability safety standpoint, the water district’s a good thing. Plus we’ve got clay in our town. We’ve got blue and brown clay. We had a lot of people that did not have good water. Our town had terrible quality water. So, this has been a good thing for us. If there was going to be sewer, I think it would have to be in a designated business district, where we could justify it to the taxpayers. Most people have septic systems that work fine. That’s what most towns have typically done that have started out with a sewer district. They just have a certain area. I know some towns have had to do it along the lakeshore where the setbacks were questionable. But the only way we would do something like that was if it was somehow justifying future business growth.”
How are the town’s finances?
“We are doing really, really well. We have a really strong fund balance,” he said. “This was the first year, that anybody knows of, that we actually had a surplus. Going into our second budget workshop, we had a $57,000 surplus. This Dollar General made a huge difference. So, anybody out there that’s against business, there has to be a balancing act between complaining about your taxes and allowing business to come in, because when we see a sales tax return from just having one business come into an area, it definitely holds an impact.”
Did New Haven receive any REDI money to repair damage to their shoreline?
“The way they have that money set up,” Barney said, “the only way we could have been entitled to tap into any of it is if we owned town property on the lakeshore. That was the only way we would have been entitled to it. So, we did not get any of it.”
Barney said they’ve fixed what he and Tim Teifke saw as an assessment problem.
“We want to get back to assessing people for what they should be assessed for, the square footage of their home and garage and the acreage that they have. And we want to get the politics out of it. If an assessor sees a brand new car and a brand new truck in somebody’s driveway, and they know that they work at the nuclear plant, that doesn’t mean that they should be getting hit harder than the next guy down the road. And that’s what we had going on, and that’s what we’re working on fixing.”
Barney said the new assessor has gotten “a lot of really good work done this year. She found a lot of discrepancies. There’s a lot of people were getting taken advantage of and other people who were not being appropriately assessed.”
Goals for his first official term?
“The biggest thing is we’ve got litigation pending right now because of this concrete batch plant. I would like to see our town work through that, and I would like to see the residents in our town come together and work as a unit. Our country is so divided right now. And the last thing that our town needed was to be divided in any way. I want to see our town build a community park with a ball diamond where we can have Little League games and gatherings. And I want to see our community brought together and not divided. We’ve got to get past this litigation with our concrete batch plant, and after that, my primary goal would be to help out with the healing process, in any way that I can, among the residents. But my big goal, the reason that Tim Teifke and I got involved to begin with, and it’s going to be an ongoing goal, is to keep our tax rate down and promote growth. That’s a big thing. We’ve seen the difference this year that the Dollar General made. If we could get a Dunkin’ Donuts or a McDonald’s or something to come into our town, the sales tax revenues would have a major impact. We know this.
Barney donated his supervisor’s salary this year back to the town. It’s about $7,000.
He wants to buy a couple digital speed limit signs with the money, one for the school zone and a mobile one that can be moved around.
He does collect his salary as a councilman.
If he wins the election, he becomes supervisor and a special election will be called next year to fill his former seat on the council.
The town board is made up of five people. The supervisor is a board member, and there are four councilmen.
How does he get along with the board?
“We get along good. We don’t always agree, but we work for the best interests of our town.”
Barney is 53 and will be 54 in December. He’s “very, very happily married,” has two kids, and three grandchildren. He is employed through the Operating Engineers Local 158, a trade union out of Syracuse. He’s been at Nine Mile Point for the last seven years as a crane operator.
He ended with this:
“We want to keep it (the town) moving in a positive direction. That’s our focus.”
