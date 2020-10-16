OSWEGO COUNTY – Former County Legislator Dan Farfaglia has been working on a bipartisan fact-filled governmental website for over eight years. It’s virtually a civics course on demand.
The number of maps on this site alone is almost mind-boggling. And they’re not just of today. They’re historical, going back years, enabling the viewer to see the changes in state assembly, senate, and congressional district boundaries way back into the 1800s. City, town, and county legislative districts, are more recent up to 2013 and don’t go back in time. Nevertheless, the work involved in putting all this together had to have been monumental. And that’s just the maps, which this being a census year, will in many cases have to be re-drawn and re-posted.
There are detailed explanations and histories of every branch of government from the federal right on down through the state, county, cities, towns, and villages. There’s also the history of every person who has represented Oswego County in the Assembly, state Senate and Congress going back into the early 1800s. Farfaglia actually went to Albany for that research.
Of course, it’s not all about the past. It’s very much about the present. A complete list of every elected office up for grabs this November is listed along with everyone who’s running. If they have a website, that’s listed too. And if interested in the history of voting in America, a voting rights timeline is just a click away.
For Farfaglia, this has all been sort of a destiny fulfilled. He’d always wanted to be social studies teacher, “but a different path led me to other things in life,” he said.
Social studies “was my favorite subject in school, and one of my greatest mentors was also a social studies teacher,” Farfaglia said. “He was like an additional father figure to me when I was younger.
“I think,” he said, “maybe, this is a way I can still help educate people.”
Farfaglia said his family was always interested in civics, and that it was his grandfather who took him to vote for the first time in 1988.
“And it was just an awesome feeling when I went into that booth and then opened the curtain back up,” Farfaglia remembered. “My grandfather had a smile on his face, and so did I. And it just felt like I went through a rite of passage. I just don’t want that to be a difficult task for anybody.”
The difficult task, though, may be Farfaglia’s. As well done as his website is, it still takes a considerable effort to keep it up to date. He said he’ll try to keep it current, but he’s come to the time where he’d really prefer to hand it off to someone else, “some other entity to take it over and then just update it once or twice a year as needed,” he said. He’s not looking for any money for the site. He just doesn’t want it to disappear. In fact, he’s hoping someone will actually expand on what he’s done, maybe using it as a model to be applied to other counties.
In the meantime, he’s still involved in politics. He’s a county Democratic committeeman and a member of the state Democratic committee. He was a delegate for Joe Biden. He even pursued a seat on the electoral college but wasn’t successful. And, of course, he was a candidate for mayor of Fulton in that city’s last mayoral race.
And though he’s thinking of possibly getting back into an elected political position, he said he’s “been enjoying this year without being in office because I don’t have people yelling at me over things anymore. This has been a very relaxing year for me.”
Farfaglia’s goal is to educate people about their government and encourage them to take part in it.
“I just want to make government as accessible as possible to the people,” he said, “so that way they can make more informed choices. Everything is at their fingertips. And I want everybody to feel comfortable participating in our democracy. And I figured if they had everything this way, with easy access along with a little bit of background and what the purpose was for each level of government, it would make it a whole lot easier for them to participate.”
Farfaglia’s governmental website can be found at:
