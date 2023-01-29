Dan Harrington has been named as the new Oswego Harborfest Executive Director

Dan Harrington

OSWEGO - Dan Harrington a lifelong resident of Oswego and a 48 year veteran of Novelis\Alcan as an electrical engineer has commenced his new duties as executive director in January 2023.

Harrington has served on the board of directors dealing mainly with logistics and along with his wife Patty (whom he credits with getting him involved) have been volunteering for over 22 years.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.