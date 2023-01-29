Dan Harrington has been named as the new Oswego Harborfest Executive Director

OSWEGO - Dan Harrington a lifelong resident of Oswego and a 48 year veteran of Novelis\Alcan as an electrical engineer has commenced his new duties as executive director in January 2023.
Harrington has served on the board of directors dealing mainly with logistics and along with his wife Patty (whom he credits with getting him involved) have been volunteering for over 22 years.
In addition to his volunteering with Harborfest, Harrington has also dedicated many hours volunteering for a number of other charitable organizations within the community including United Way of Oswego County, Habitat for Humanity, Arise, St. Stephen’s church, and many others.
Harrington, an avid racing fan, is heavily involved with the Oswego Speedway, volunteering his time to assist with multiple mechanical and electrical upgrades. On Saturday nights in the summer, people can also find Harrington pitside as a long time crew member for the Gosek Racing Team.
Of his appointment Harrington said, “I see Harborfest as an important Oswego Community event. It brings people together to enjoy the free entertainment, children’s events, great food, a good sized midway, and the best fireworks around by the Grucci family. My wife and I look forward to the annual Harborfest event every year. You couldn’t ask for a better place with events happening on the river, the lake, and the Oswego parks.”
As with any non-profit organization, Harrington realizes that there are financial challenges in regards to continuing the Oswego celebration. To coordinate this festival is monumental and involves not only the staff and board of directors, but upon the support of sponsors, businesses, municipalities, organizations and individual members.
They look forward to seeing what improvements and/or changes can be made to contribute to the growth and excitement of Harborfest.
