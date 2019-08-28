Dancers wrapped up competition season
Pictured from left, back row are: Cali Tice, Gabriella Elia, Tori Blakeley, Madison Morse, Caitlyn Colasurdo, Lauren Isham, Emma Pryor, Jennah Bovay, Natalie Hooper, Grace Syrell, Leah McRae, Alexis Galvin, Lily Anzalone, Alisa Busuladzic and Stefanie Standish (owner/director). Center row: Jade Parker, Grace Stephens, Emma Hyde, Olivia Coleman, Emilee Munger, Allison Choate, Jillian Dowdle, Emma McManus, Ashleigh Anderson and Gianna Ellingwood. Front row: Juliette Boots, Kayla Turner, Hollie Jermyn, Isabella Dawson, Lily Vangorder, Aaliyah Turner, Madalynn Tunis, Matilda Tunis, Adalynne Green, Lindsay Colasurdo, Madison Dawson, Anna Seubert, Emily Hooper and Olivia O’Connor. Missing from photo: Jordan Hare, Tara Kirwan, Hannah Barbera and Bailey DePoint.

OSWEGO - Dancers from Studio C Dance Academy just wrapped up another successful competition season.

During their three regional competition they took home many top overall placements, scholarships and nationals invitations.

Three of their dances scored highest in their division for the entire competition.

They also won a best choreography award and most entertaining award.

SCDA was also awarded “Excellence in Jazz”.

Throughout their competition season the dancers raised hundreds of dollars for the Oswego Animal Shelter.

People can see their performances at SCDA’s 28th annual recital at Oswego High School on June 28 and 29.

Summer session starts July 15.

The studio is located at 77 W. First St., Oswego. (315) 343-8662 www.scdancea.com

