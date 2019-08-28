OSWEGO - Dancers from Studio C Dance Academy just wrapped up another successful competition season.
During their three regional competition they took home many top overall placements, scholarships and nationals invitations.
Three of their dances scored highest in their division for the entire competition.
They also won a best choreography award and most entertaining award.
SCDA was also awarded “Excellence in Jazz”.
Throughout their competition season the dancers raised hundreds of dollars for the Oswego Animal Shelter.
People can see their performances at SCDA’s 28th annual recital at Oswego High School on June 28 and 29.
Summer session starts July 15.
The studio is located at 77 W. First St., Oswego. (315) 343-8662 www.scdancea.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.