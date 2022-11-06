DAR and William G. Pomeroy Foundation® launch historic marker program to commemorate Revolutionary America

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and William G. Pomeroy Foundation have announced their collaboration to establish and launch a new historic marker program to commemorate points of interest significant to Revolutionary America.

The multiyear marker program, which has been named “Revolutionary America 1775-1783,” coincides with the celebrations leading up to and during the nation’s 250th anniversary, the United States Semiquincentennial in 2026. The DAR will receive funding from the Pomeroy Foundation for at least 250 historic markers for sites across the country beginning in 2022 through 2027.

