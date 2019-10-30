FULTON - Fulton officials are looking for more ideas of how to revitalize the city’s downtown now that the city has been awarded a $10 million state grant.
The state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative includes many projects Fulton officials want to make a reality as part of its DRI application and $10 million award from the state.
But officials also are looking at additional potential projects and proposals will be accepted through Nov. 8.
The purpose of this Open Call for Proposals is to identify additional potential private projects that can provide economic and community development benefits. Projects should seek to create jobs or provide other opportunities for residents and visitors, catalyze local investment and contribute to a vibrant downtown Fulton.
Projects will be vetted by the DRI Local Planning Committee based on the Project Criteria. Projects must be ready for near-term implementation and be located within the DRI boundary.
The DRI program will be a comprehensive approach to boost Fulton’s economy by transforming the downtown into a vibrant neighborhood where the next generation will want to live, work and raise a family. A key component of the DRI program is to advance strategic private and public investments that will provide catalytic impacts to facilitate downtown revitalization.
The city’s DRI application (available at ILoveFultonNY.com/dri) included many great projects, but this Open Call for Proposals is one of the methods the Local Planning Committee will use to identify projects for inclusion in the Strategic Investment Plan.
Inclusion of a project in the Strategic Investment Plan does not guarantee funding through the Fulton DRI. Projects recommended for funding by the Local Planning Committee will be selected following review by New York state.
Anyone with ideas for project should provide as much information as available by the due date Nov. 8. Submit the form and attachments electronically to soral@cameronengineering.com (preferred) or deliver to City Hall, 141 S. First St., Fulton.
Go to https://static1.squa respace.com/static/58 d92772be6594e2e043d421/t/5daf5ad8ac36a72 a05e0ca5c/15717731 45416/DRI+Call+for+Proposals+-+fillable+for m.pdf for more information on making a proposal, seeing the DRI boundary map, obtaining an application form and finding out the criteria for making a proposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.