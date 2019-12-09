MEXICO — Dean Shambo has been determined to leave his mark on the Mexico wrestling program since the age of three, when he suited up and watched peewee practices from the bleachers before he was old enough to get on the mat.
Shambo now enters his senior year and sixth varsity season for the Tigers in pursuit of a state championship, hoping to put the finishing touches on a decorated career.
Shambo begins his senior year with 170 career wins, according to stats reported to cnywrestling.com, and has made two appearances in the state championships in Albany, including a fourth-place showing at Division II 120 pounds last year.
Mexico was scheduled open the season with a nonleague match at Canastota earlier this week, and will host Phoenix in its home opener at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
“That’s pretty much the one goal for this year,” said Shambo, who is certified to wrestle at 126 pounds to start the year. “I wasn’t as nervous my second year being there, I was ready to go. I was really just having fun out there. … I felt accomplished (on the podium), but I knew I still had work to be done.”
Shambo moved up the Mexico varsity squad as a seventh-grader and joined his older brother, Mitch, for his senior campaign.
Dean Shambo followed his brother into the sport long before that, and used to attend Mitch’s youth wrestling practices before he was eligible to participate. He was such a frequent observer that his family eventually bought him some gear to wear while he sat on the sidelines.
“I had my shoes, singlet and head gear on because I was too small to actually wrestle anybody, but I would just be sitting there watching the practices, every day,” Shambo said.
Mexico coach James Loomis, a 2010 graduate in his third season guiding the varsity program at his alma mater, said that he first encountered his star senior during that period. Loomis was one of several members of the varsity wrestling team that volunteered to assist coaches at peewee practices.
“You couldn’t miss him, he was a little, little guy, I’m talking 30 or 40 pounds,” Loomis said. “His headgear literally covered his whole head, so you couldn’t miss it. He was always around and he loved it.”
Loomis added: “I’ve known Dean for a long time, watched him go through the program, and it’s nice that for the last three years I’ve been able to coach him and finish it with him.”
Shambo started wrestling around age five and has been focused on the sport ever since. He credited his brother’s influence and his parents, Todd and Deanna, for helping him engage his passion through offseason camps and other training opportunities.
“They have definitely taken me everywhere for wrestling,” Shambo said. “My coaches have pushed me, and my brother has too. The support of my family has been huge, they all come out to watch and that’s also cousins, grandparents, a lot of people come out to support and that really keeps me motivated.”
Shambo finished with a 43-8 record last season, per cnywrestling.com, and capped it off by reaching the place-finisher podium at his second straight trip to the state championship tournament.
Shambo won the Section 3 Division II championship as a sophomore and lost in the finals last year before garnering a wild-card berth to states. He also placed third in that event as a freshman and fourth during his eighth-grade year. Shambo is also a three-time Section 3 Class B finalist to go with a third-place performance at that tournament.
He embarks on his final varsity season in reach of his 200th career victory and is aiming to become the fourth state champion in program history, joining Trevor Allard (2014), Theo Powers (2015), and Jacob Woolson (2015).
“I feel like he’s got one thing on his mind this year,” said Loomis, who was a former three-time sectional champion for Mexico.
“He knows he can be on the podium and in the top four, he knows he can do that, I think this year he is really in the mindset that he wants one thing and one thing only, he’ll only be satisfied if he’s at the top of the podium in Albany. He doesn’t want to look past anything, but everything that he is going to do throughout this season is to prepare him for that end game in February.”
