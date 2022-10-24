ALBANY - The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Syracuse-based Great Lakes Research Consortium (GLRC) announced nearly $90,000 in grant awards for three research projects that will address priority issues identified by New York’s Great Lakes Action Agenda and support science needs of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2023 Cooperative Science Monitoring Initiative on Lake Ontario. Award recipients are University at Buffalo, the State University of New York, State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry, Upstate Freshwater Institute, and Syracuse University.

“The Great Lakes are complex and dynamic ecosystems providing millions of New Yorkers with clean water for drinking, fishing, and swimming,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “Supported by the State’s Environmental Protection Fund, these grants fund key research opportunities to engage scientists and advance collaboration to protect the future health and vitality of these critical waters.”

