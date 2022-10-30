DEC and New York Sea Grant announce local government training workshops for healthy watersheds and resilient communities

As the summer season winds up, docks near the Henderson Harbor Yacht Club float on Lake Ontario waters reported to be lower-than-average in Henderson Harbor on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

ALBANY - The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and New York Sea Grant (NYSG) announced three upcoming watershed training workshops to help inform municipal planning, zoning, and code enforcement boards about the impact of various land uses on local water quality and watershed health. Participants will learn about floodplains and watersheds, why these features are important, and how they can be better protected with land use tools and best management practices.

As part of the workshops, an interactive watershed game will be used to engage attendees in identifying and developing solutions to address issues of local concern, including localized flooding, erosion, and community development interests. The goal is to empower municipal decisionmakers to maintain and enhance healthy floodplains to increase watershed health and resiliency and improve the water quality of New York’s Great Lakes and tributaries. For most municipalities, the local government workshop fulfills state-required training for local planning officials. A certificate of participation may be requested for the number of hours of attendance. American Institute of Certified Planners Certified Maintenance credits are pending.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.