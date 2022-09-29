DEC announces annual Arbor Day poster contest

ALBANY - New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the start of DEC’s annual Arbor Day poster contest. Each year, DEC’s Urban and Community Forestry Program coordinates the contest to promote the value of trees in the environment and New Yorkers’ lives. The winner of the contest will have their photo or artwork reproduced as the 2023 Arbor Day poster to commemorate the holiday.

“Arbor Day reminds us to appreciate the immeasurable benefits trees provide to ecosystems, public health, and the fight against climate change,” said Commissioner Seggos. “I invite all New Yorkers to highlight the beauty and importance of New York’s trees with their photography and artwork.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.