DEC announces annual Arbor Day poster contest

ALBANY - New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the start of DEC’s annual Arbor Day poster contest. Each year, DEC’s Urban and Community Forestry Program coordinates the contest to promote the value of trees in the environment and New Yorkers’ lives. The winner of the contest will have their photo or artwork reproduced as the 2023 Arbor Day poster to commemorate the holiday.
“Arbor Day reminds us to appreciate the immeasurable benefits trees provide to ecosystems, public health, and the fight against climate change,” said Commissioner Seggos. “I invite all New Yorkers to highlight the beauty and importance of New York’s trees with their photography and artwork.”
The annual Arbor Day poster contest is sponsored by the New York State Arbor Day Committee, which includes DEC, the Empire State Forestry Foundation, the New York State Arborist Association, State Department of Agriculture and Markets, and Sylvamo North America. DEC will accept original photograph and artwork submissions on behalf of the committee through Dec. 31. Entries must feature trees within New York state and should be sent to arborday@dec.ny.gov.
“In addition to their scenic beauty, trees provide useful wood products, help mitigate stormwater, and improve water quality,” State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said. “The Arbor Day poster contest is a wonderful celebration of New York’s trees and their contributions to our lives.”
All participants are required to complete the poster contest submission form. Model consent forms are additionally required for any discernable persons in photos. To access these forms and more information about the contest, visit DEC’s website or email arborday@dec.ny.gov.
To obtain past New York State Arbor Day posters, contact any local DEC forestry office or call 518-402-9428.
