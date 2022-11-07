DEC announces nearly $640,000 in volunteer fire assistance grant funding now available

ALBANY - The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will accept applications for nearly $640,000 in volunteer fire assistance grant funding to help rural fire departments protect public safety and natural resources. The deadline for applications is Nov. 15.

“DEC’s Forest Rangers work closely with volunteer fire departments to battle wildfires, and this grant program is a great way to help fire personnel across the state,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “These grants bolster local capacity to fight wildland fires, protecting property and communities.”

