DEC announces summer camp registration to open April 10

ALBANY - The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced that the start of registration for the 2022 DEC Summer Camp season is being postponed from Sunday, March 6, as previously announced, to 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 10.
In addition, due to current staffing challenges, this summer’s camp program offerings have changed. Camp Rushford and Pack Forest will open for a seven-week season. DEC may open registrations for Camp DeBruce if additional staff become available this spring. Camp Colby will remain closed until 2023 to complete major renovations to the camp.
Updates and changes can be found on the DEC Summer Camps webpage https://www.dec.ny.gov/education/29.html and on DEC’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/NYSDEC and the Summer Camps Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/NYSDECsummercamps/. Campers and camp families can contact EducationCamps@dec.ny.gov with any questions.
