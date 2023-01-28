DEC announces summer camps registration opens April 2

ALBANY - New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced that online registration for the 2023 Summer Camps program will open at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 2. Applications should be submitted through the online registration program available through a link from the Summer Camps website https://www.dec.ny.gov/education/29.html. Parents and guardians are also advised to monitor this site to complete registration forms and encouraged to register early since spaces fill up quickly.

“DEC’s Summer Camps program has a long tradition of introducing youth to the outdoors through fun, hands-on, minds-on activities that create life-long connections to nature,” Commissioner Seggos said. “Our camps provide increasingly rare opportunities for children to unplug and immerse themselves in the natural world. Kids at DEC Summer Camps are guided by highly qualified staff in hiking, canoeing, and overnight camping adventures each week.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.