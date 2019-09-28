CLEVELAND — The sale of the Cleveland Elementary School is complete.
The Central Square School District Board of Education and the state Department of Environmental Conservation announced completion of the sale, with the DEC buying the building for $199,000. The DEC will use the site as a basic training academy for the DEC’s Environmental Conservation Police Officers and Forest Rangers.
“Having a former school building put to use in educating those that will ensure the integrity of our communities for generations to come is an ideal outcome,” said school board President Andrew Martin. “It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of not only the district’s staff, but to many community members as well, that the DEC has chosen this location.”
“The sale allows the board to focus on financial and educational goals to bring the highest possible educational experience to our students, while maintaining fiscal integrity for our taxpayers. Having the DEC located in Cleveland will benefit our entire district: all three counties, two villages, two hamlets and nine towns,” he said.
The DEC currently operates a training academy in Pulaski in an old log cabin motel called the Portly Angler. This site had room-and-board facilities, but lacked a gym and classroom space required for training. While the site has served its purpose, the agency wanted more space and a spot with a gym.
Located within view of Oneida Lake on State Route 49, the school building features 53,700 square feet of space and sits on 13 acres with multiple athletic fields.
The school was constructed in 1952, updated with additions in 1992 and features 23 classrooms, a large gymnasium, and a commercial quality kitchen and cafeteria area.
Cleveland Elementary closed in 2014 as Central Square School District enrollment dropped and the district couldn’t afford to operate all of its buildings. It also has since closed Central Square Intermediate School.
Closing the school caused much heartache in the Cleveland and town of Constantia area, as the school was a beloved community member. The school was named a National Blue Ribbon School in 2010 by the U.S. Department of Education and state Education Department, the highest honor bestowed on schools honoring the school’s high student academic achievement and its great strides in closing achievement gaps.
The whole community came out for a parade and celebration of that event.
But now, instead of being filled with young children, the school will be used to educate police officers and forest rangers who help the community.
“I am pleased that Commissioner (Basil) Seggos and the DEC decided to keep the school in Oswego County,” said Assemblyman Will Barclay, R-Pulaski. “With the county’s great natural resources, the former Cleveland Elementary School in the village of Cleveland is an ideal location for the academy and a perfect use for the vacant building. In my experience, Environmental Conservation Police Officers and Forest Rangers are consummate professionals and that is in part due to the training they receive at the DEC’s academies. With the opening of the new site, I’m optimistic that this great tradition will continue.”
“Even though it was heartbreaking as a community to lose our beloved Cleveland Elementary School, we are looking forward to a long and rewarding relationship with the DEC,” said Cleveland Mayor Laureen Tackman. “We are very excited to have our school take this next step in its journey and we will be there every step of the way. We are anticipating this step as one of many for Cleveland and our beautiful North Shore toward a more vibrant and economically sound community.”
The DEC class in Pulaski consists of 30 ECO and 14 Forest Ranger recruits. Graduation is set for Dec. 6. The academy runs for 28 weeks and covers environmental conservation law, criminal procedure, vehicle and traffic laws, physical conditioning, firearms training, wildlife identification, emergency vehicle operations, search and rescue missions, land navigation, boating and wildfire suppression.
In 2018, the 135 Forest Rangers across the state conducted 346 search and rescue missions, extinguished 105 wildfires that burned a total of 845 acres, participated in 24 prescribed fires that burned and rejuvenated 610 acres, and worked on cases that resulted in 2,354 tickets or arrests.
In 2018, the 288 ECOs across the state responded to 21,668 calls and worked on cases that resulted in 20,665 tickets or arrests.
Offenses ranged from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the black market pet trade and excessive emissions violations.
At the DEC training academy, recruits log 1,288 hours of training. According to a DEC news release, “while the first few weeks focus primarily on basic police skills such as physical training, drill and ceremony, and computer skills, recruits will later delve into intensive instruction, like firearms training, swiftwater rescues, wildland fire suppression, and emergency vehicle operation.”
The 30-50 recruits per academy train on Lake Ontario, in the woods and try to learn about every situation they count possibly encounter on the job.
Environmental conservation officers and forest rangers are full-fledged State Police officers and are often called upon to assist in some of New York’s most important police work. These officers were among the first responders on the scene to help in the aftermath of Sept. 11, they assisted in Superstorm Sandy response, and helped in the 2015 search for two escaped felons from the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora.
They also rescue animals, search for lost people, help hikers or skiers who have been injured and check fishing and hunting areas to be sure all laws are being upheld.
The DEC will still own the Pulaski site once it moves the training academy to Cleveland, but it is not known what it will be used for in the future.
