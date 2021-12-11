SANDY CREEK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the completion of the restoration of the North Sandy Pond barrier bar Nov. 30, a $600,000 project awarded to the town of Sandy Creek, Oswego County, as part of the State’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI). The North Sandy Pond barrier bar is part of the largest barrier-pond ecosystem on Lake Ontario’s New York shore. The barrier bar protects North Sandy Pond, as well as the homes and local businesses along its border. The area suffered significant damage in 2017 and 2019, when historically high lake levels and intense wave action eroded the dunes along the barrier bar.
To restore the barrier bar and protect North Sandy Pond, sand along 4,000 feet of shoreline was replaced using sand dredged from the adjacent navigational channel and the shoal behind the channel. The sand had been washed into the channel during storm surges due to higher water levels on the lake. In addition, local volunteers planted dune grass to help stabilize the reconstructed dunes.
According to the DEC, the North Sandy Pond Resiliency REDI project began work in December 2019. Sand was moved to the northern barrier bar for dune construction and beach nourishment to be completed in a phased approach. As of June 2021, the dune restoration work was substantially complete, placing approximately 40,000 cubic yards of sand. The final stage of the project was implemented after February 2021 and included an additional 15,000 beach grass plantings on the newly placed sand, along with limited dogwood and dune willow plantings. Additional dune grass plants were installed in November.
The completed project strengthens the barrier bar dividing North Sandy Pond and Lake Ontario, providing protection to homes and businesses. North Sandy Pond is designated as a Significant Coastal Fish and Wildlife Habitat and is home to a variety of vegetation and wildlife. The restoration of the barrier bar is critical to maintain this wetland habitat for dune-dwelling plants, animals, fish, and birds.
Senator Patty Ritchie said, “Throughout the years, I have seen firsthand the severe, negative impact high water and erosion have had on the Sandy Pond area. I will never forget the damage I witnessed, most notably at Greene Point Marina, where they struggled for years with devastation caused by high water. These improvements will go a long way toward better protecting homes and businesses—like Greene Point Marina—as well as improving access for those looking to take advantage of the endless opportunities for recreation Sandy Pond offers.”
Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay said, “With the completion of this project, the residents and business owners adjacent to Sandy Pond will no longer be forced to deal with unmitigated water, ice and debris. Not only will this spare them from potential property damage costs, but it will improve the overall attractiveness of the region and hopefully help make it easier for new owners to set up shop. I am thankful for the hard work of all those on both the local and state level who helped get this important improvement over the finish line.”
Oswego County Legislative Chairman James Weatherup said, “Oswego County is blessed with an abundance of natural resources that are enjoyed year-round by residents and visitors alike. The beaches in and around the Sandy Pond area and the dune system behind them are just one of reasons that people choose to live here or visit us on a regular basis. In addition, the dunes help protect the inland property owners from the ravages of Lake Ontario storms while providing unique habit areas for a variety of species. We were pleased when this project was first selected for funding and grateful now that is has been completed.”
Sandy Creek Town Supervisor Nancy Ridgeway said, “We are thrilled to see the North Sandy Pond barrier bar resiliency project complete. On behalf of the residents of Sandy Creek, I would like to extend our gratitude to Governor Hochul and our State agency partners for their continued support of this project, from conception to completion.”
