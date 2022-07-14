ALBANY - The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced that it has finalized three new Unit Management Plans (UMPs) for state forests in Central New York. The Eastern Lake Ontario, McDonough, and Tioughnioga UMPs will guide management of these properties over the next 10 years. The UMPs identify resources and management objectives on more than 24,000 acres of public lands in DEC’s Region 7. These UMPs address timber, habitat, and water quality management activities on State properties, as well as enhance recreational opportunities such as camping, fishing, boating, and limited all-terrain vehicle (ATV) access for people with a mobility impairment.
“Unit Management Plans are an important tool to sustainably manage state lands, protect natural resources, and promote responsible recreation,” said DEC Region 7 Director Matthew Marko. “These three new UMPs advance DEC’s commitment to managing State forests for multiple purposes to benefit the people of New York state.”
Eastern Lake Ontario UMP encompasses 6,201 acres of public forests in the towns of Albion, Boylston, Orwell, Richland and Sandy Creek in Oswego County. It covers Altmar, Chateaugay, Sandy Creek and Trout Brook State forests and includes nearly 100 acres of conservation easement lands. Management objectives of this UMP include:
• Continue partnerships with local snowmobile clubs to maintain 3.2 miles of trail on Chateaugay State Forest;
• Develop approximately one mile of foot trail from the Salmon River Falls Unique Area’s Upper Falls Trail that leads to Dam Road; and
• Designate 0.5 miles of existing access trail on Trout Brook State Forest as a Motorized Access Program for People with Disabilities (MAPPWD) route.
McDonough UMP comprises 13,229 acres of public forests in the towns of McDonough, Preston and Smithville in Chenango County. The State Forests are Genegantslet, Ludlow Creek and McDonough. Management objectives of this UMP include:
• Maintain 20 miles of snowmobile trails and more than nine miles of hiking trails in cooperation with local snowmobile clubs and the Finger Lakes Trail Conference;
• Maintain historic sites including the Berry Hill Fire Tower and a Civilian Conservation Corps camp site;
• Establish a 0.8-mile ATV access route (MAPPWD) for people with qualifying disabilities on Genegantslet State Forest; and
• Establish a 0.2-mile universal access trail on Ludlow Creek State Forest.
Tioughnioga UMP covers 4,646 acres of public forests in the towns of Cazenovia, DeRuyter, Fenner, Georgetown, and Nelson in Madison County. The State forests are DeRuyter, Morrow Mountain, and Stoney Pond. The Nelson Swamp Unique Area is also included in this UMP. Management objectives include:
• Redesign Stoney Pond State Forest Boat Launch;
• Establish a 0.3-mile universal access trail at Nelson Swamp Unique Area;
• Sustainably harvest 108 acres of timber each year; and
•Maintain 14 parking areas to provide safe access to the forests.
The final UMPs are available to view and download on DEC’s website.
DEC Region 7 covers Broome, Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga, Oswego, Tioga and Tompkins counties.
