DEC releases draft Great Lakes Action Agenda to help restore, protect, and revitalize New York’s Great Lakes Region

ALBANY - The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released the draft New York’s Great Lakes Action Agenda 2022-2030, a multi-year action plan to guide restoration and conservation, and foster sustainable, resilient, communities in New York’s Great Lakes region. The Action Agenda advances a wide range of efforts to safeguard water quality, improve habitats for fish and wildlife, manage invasive species, promote sustainability, and enhance community resilience to climate change in a region that spans more than 40 percent of New York state’s land area and includes Lake Erie, the Niagara River, Lake Ontario, the St. Lawrence River, and respective watersheds.

“The updated Agenda takes Great Lakes restoration and protection to the next level by building on and further leveraging the successful efforts advanced by the first Agenda released in 2014,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “DEC will continue to strengthen and diversify our partnerships with State and local partners, effectively respond to our most pressing environmental challenges like climate change, and ensure that present and future generations continue to benefit from the high-quality water and natural resources of the Great Lakes region.”

