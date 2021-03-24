DEC to host information session on habitat management plan for Three Mile Bay Wildlife Management Area

WEST MONROE - The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will host a virtual session to provide information and answer questions about a recently completed habitat management plan for Three Mile Bay Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in the towns of West Monroe and Constantia.
“The diversity of wildlife habitat on Three Mile Bay Wildlife Management Area offers exciting opportunities to observe both resident and migratory birds, including a number of rare species, said Region 7 Director Matthew Marko. “DEC is dedicated to maintaining and enhancing these habitats to benefit declining wildlife species and popular game animals while continuing to provide outdoor recreation opportunities, and we encourage the Oneida Lake community to join us virtually on March 29.”
The session is scheduled for Monday, March 29, and will begin at 5:30 p.m. The event will feature an hour-long presentation about the WMA’s history, habitat goals, and planned management actions, followed by a question-and-answer period. The presentation will be recorded and made available to the public on DEC’s website after the session. Follow this link for information about how to join the live virtual session: https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/onstage/g.php?MTID=e60746eaa68e3ba4ae898f1928eb4566b.
The 3,908-acre Three Mile Bay WMA is adjacent to Three Mile Bay on Oneida Lake’s north shore. The WMA was originally established to develop high-quality waterfowl habitat for conservation and wildlife-associated recreation. The property is designated as a Bird Conservation Area and waterfowl are abundant, especially during spring migration. Several threatened and special concern species are known to breed in the WMA.
Management activities at the site are consistent with the Young Forest Initiative and include active forest management and improvements to grasslands and wetlands to encourage use by an even greater diversity of wildlife while enhancing public access. The full Three Mile Bay habitat management plan with specific goals is available on DEC’s website, along with the link to join the virtual information session and view the recording.
The majority of the property is wet with some upland areas that were formerly farmland. Forested wetland areas are primarily covered by swamp hardwoods including silver and red maple, and upland areas contain a mix of maple, white pine, white cedar, ashes, oaks, and hickories.
Contact Adam Perry at r7wildlife@dec.ny.gov with the subject “Three Mile Bay HMP” to request any specific accommodations for the virtual information session.
