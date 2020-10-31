OSWEGO — The 24th Congressional District, includes all of Onondaga, Wayne, Cayuga and western Oswego counties. Incumbent Republican John Katko has held the seat now for three consecutive terms and this Nov. 3 again faces Democrat Dana Balter, whom he defeated by five points in 2018.
Katko is ranked the second-most bipartisan member of congress by the non-partisan Lugar Center, Katko came back often to his philosophy of reaching across the aisle in a recent interview.
“Bipartisan is it in this district,” he said. “No doubt about it. That’s why I’ve been able to survive so long. I don’t even submit a bill without a Democrat co-sponsor. I’ve had 65 bills pass the House and bills signed into law by both Obama and Trump. So, it works. No doubt.
“And I practice what I preach,” he continued. “I’m head of the moderate wing of the Republican party, it’s called the Republican Governors Group. I’m a senior member of the Problem Solvers Caucus (a group of 25 Democrats and 25 Republicans). One of my best friends in congress is Stephanie Murphy (Florida Democrat). She’s head of the moderate wing of the Democratic party. I get along very, very well and closely with Anthony Brindisi (22nd district Democratic congressman), and we vote together on about 70% of the bills, which is pretty remarkable. So, we do a lot together. That’s because bipartisanship is really what it’s all about for me, and that’s my biggest compass in congress is bipartisanship.”
He’s put that bipartisanship to work on a stimulus package he’s sure can pass, maybe because he helped write it.
“It’s got everything in it from state and local funding, more PPP (Paycheck Protection Program), another round of $1,200 payments to individuals, extending unemployment, to getting money to schools to help deal with COVID-related expenses,” he said. “It’s the only package since March that’s 100% bipartisan in nature. Twenty-five Democrats and 25 Republicans wrote it. My opponent pooh-poohed it because it wasn’t the extreme, far-left package that the Heroes’ Act was that even Democrats were against. There’s no question it’ll get passed.”
But, what’s he done, and what’s he doing, for Oswego County? There’s a considerable list for sure: the harbor, the port, Fort Ontario becoming a national park, Safe Haven, the Marine Sanctuary. He was crucial in saving hundreds of local jobs at the former FitzPatrick nuclear power plant in Scriba, and he’s working to expand the county’s nuclear capabilities in the future.
“I have the CEO of Entergy’s cell phone number,” Katko said, “and (during the potential plant closing crisis) I literally called him every day for a report. And I dare say that I helped steer them towards selling their plant to Exelon instead of closing it. That really saved thousands of jobs.”
And what does he think about renewables, solar, wind, hydro? “Yes, yes, and yes,” he replied. “I’m a strong supporter of shifting federal dollars from fossil-fuel research to renewable research. I’m very big on clean energy, very big on nuclear power. It is one of the key components for the bridge to get us to a time when renewables can stand on their own. We’re nowhere near that. Nuclear energy is 100% clean, carbon-free energy, so, I’m all for it. We’re already starting to have discussions in Oswego with Exelon and others about the implications of the next generation of nuclear power. Is it feasible? Can we do it? The next generation’s much smaller, much more compact, much more cost-efficient, and I know the community there embraces it, so, we’re trying to get that going.”
And then, there’s health care. Katko says he will not vote to overturn the Affordable Care Act without a replacement ready to go, and he will vote against any health care bill that does not include protections for pre-existing conditions. He also hopes any attempt to overturn the ACA in the Supreme Court will fail.
But, it’s blame for exactly that attempt that Dana Balter lays at Katko’s feet for his yes vote on the $1.5 trillion Trump tax bill, a bill she says snuck in a provision that provided the basis for the Supreme Court case.
“The Republicans put a provision in that bill to get rid of the individual mandate in the Affordable Care Act,” Balter said, “which is the piece of the law that says everybody has to have insurance, and it’s the piece of the law that makes the whole work. Because they took that piece out, the Republican party challenged the law to say without the individual mandate, the entire law doesn’t work and is unconstitutional, and you need to get rid of it. That’s the case that is before the Supreme Court. Congress and Katko insist that the vote on the tax bill had nothing to do with the ACA. That is absolutely not true. The Trump administration, in their brief to the Supreme Court on this case, admitted it. They said that was the intention behind the law. And that means that John Katko and every other member of the Republican party who voted for that bill knew they were jeopardizing health care for 130 million Americans with pre-existing conditions. And when he says otherwise, he’s just not telling the truth.”
Balter’s health care goal is the phased-in creation of Medicare-For-All.
“As I’ve been talking about Medicare for the past three years,” she said, “I’ve been talking about the phased approach that we need to take to get there. We have to move in stages. This is not an overnight solution. We should start by lowering the age of eligibility to get Medicare. Then we need to offer a public buy-in, where anybody of any age who wants to participate can. The third stage enrolls babies when they’re born. Each of these stages expands who has access to Medicare. It gets more people covered. And it gives more competition to the private market. So, people who still have their private insurance will get better services and better prices.
“One of the reasons to go to a Medicare-For-All system is because it saves money,” Balter continued. “According to conservative analyses from conservative think-tanks, the country would save about $2 trillion (over 10 years) on health care if we go to this system. That’s at the national level. Now, what most people care about is what is the cost to me and my family? Under this system, 95% of households will save money. The only people who will pay more are in the top 5%, which is a trade that I’m OK with.”
Her taxation philosophy is in sync with Joe Biden’s: repeal the Trump tax cut and raise taxes on the wealthy but not the middle class. Build affordable housing and create integrated communities of mixed income residents, people of all races, and the marginalized homeless, disabled, and former prisoners.
